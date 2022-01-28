Cooperative holds election

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative recently re-elected Brody Stapel as its president. During the annual business meeting at the Dairy Strong conference in Madison, Wisconsin, the cooperative’s members also elected Jay Stauffacher to serve on the board of directors.
Stapel owns and operates with his brother and father Double Dutch Dairy near Cedar Grove, Wisconsin. Stapel has served as Edge president since 2018.
Stauffacher is co-owner of Highway Dairy Farms near Darlington, Wisconsin. He has served on the boards of Dairy Management Inc. and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. He also has served as president of his county dairy-promotions board.
Jim Winn of Cottonwood Dairy near South Wayne, Wisconsin, has retired from the board. He served on the board since its inception in 2010. Other board members are listed.
- Vice-president, Michael Crinion, Ash Grove Dairy, Lake Benton, Minnesota
- Secretary, Heidi Fischer, Fischer-Clark Dairy, Hatley, Wisconsin
- Treasurer, Jamie Witcpalek, Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy, Kewaunee, Wisconsin
- Director, Mitch Davis, Davis Family Dairies, Belle Plaine, Minnesota
- Director Justin Peterson, Creamery Creek Holsteins, Bangor, Wisconsin
- Advisory member, John Umhoefer, Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association
- Advisory member, Marin Bozic, dairy economist
