Ensuring that families have access to milk, cheese and other healthy foods has become increasing important during the COVID-19 crisis. Insight FS, based in Jefferson, Wisconsin, recently donated $10,000 to support the Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program. The program is a partnership between the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Hunger Task Force. The aim is to connect dairy products to food banks and pantries, providing relief to underfed and unemployed Wisconsinites. The donation also helps dairy farmers who are facing challenges due to the pandemic. Visit hungertaskforce.org/dairy for more information.
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy