To keep pace with consumer demand Darigold Inc. will invest $67 million in its Boise, Idaho, facility. FIT brand milk, which undergoes ultrafiltration, has doubled in sales in the past six months, according to the dairy cooperative.
The milk contains 75 percent more protein and 40 percent less sugar than traditional milk, the cooperative stated. Darigold recently expanded the FIT line to include whole milk. It also produces 2-percent white milk and 2-percent chocolate milk.
The investment encompasses capacity expansion and aseptic packaging to produce FIT as a shelf-stable product that can be shipped and stored without refrigeration. The first production-run using the shelf-stable packaging is expected in fall.
Based in Seattle Darigold is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association. The association is owned by about 430 dairy farm families in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Darigold handles about 10 billion pounds of milk annually. Visit youtube.com and search for SHM9vjPnHmk to watch a video about Darigold’s focus on ultrafiltration. Visit darigold.com for more information.