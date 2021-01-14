Cooperative uses electricity generated by farmers

Energy used for the production of all Dutch Campina products will be generated by the farmer members of the FrieslandCampina dairy cooperative, starting January 2021. The farmers are generating renewable energy through the use of solar panels, wind turbines or manure digesters, according to the Dutch cooperative.
FrieslandCampina and its member dairy farmers have set as a goal to be climate-neutral in 2050. More than 3,000 of the cooperative’s dairy farmer-members are generating green energy. FrieslandCampina will begin buying the extra generated energy in 2021.
Dairy-farmer members in 2020 generated more than 500 gigawatt hours of renewable electricity, which equals the annual energy consumption of more than 184,000 Dutch households, according to the cooperative. Visit frieslandcampinaopwek.nl for more information.