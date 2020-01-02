Cooperatives Working Together member cooperatives have accepted nine offers of export assistance. That helped them capture sales contracts for 196,211 pounds of Cheddar and Gouda cheese, 330,693 pounds of whole-milk powder and 149,914 pounds of cream cheese. Products will be shipped to customers in Asia, Central America and South America. Products will be delivered through April 2020.
The contracts bring the year-to-date totals to:
- 46.9 million pounds of American-type cheese
- 123,458 pounds of anhydrous milkfat
- 4.6 million pounds of butter
- 6.3 million pounds of cream cheese
- 45.4 million pounds of whole-milk powder
The products will be shipped to 27 countries in six regions and are the equivalent of 922 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.
The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. Cooperatives Working Together pays export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by required documentation. Visit www.cwt.coop for more information.