Dairy farms with excellent reproductive efficiency and fertility management recently were recognized by the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council.
Three Wisconsin dairy farms were among six farms earning platinum recognition.
- Holmesville Dairy – Tim and Travis Holmes families of Argyle, Wisconsin
- Schilling Farms – Bill, Andy and Brian Schilling families of Darlington, Wisconsin
- Wenzel Hilltop Dairy – Kevin and Jessica Wenzel of Hilbert, Wisconsin
- Britannia Dairy of Flandreau, South Dakota
- Kayhart Brothers Dairy of Addison, Vermont
- Red Top Jerseys of Chowchilla, California
Three Wisconsin dairy farms were among six farms earning gold recognition.
- Maple Ridge Dairy – Ken Hein and Brian Forrest of Stratford, Wisconsin
- Seidel Mountain View – Al Seidel of Luxemburg, Wisconsin
- Zirbel Dairy Farm – Kris Scheider of De Pere, Wisconsin
- Emerald Dairy of Plainview, Minnesota
- Patterson Farm Inc. of Auburn, New York
- Rock River Jerseys of Doon, Iowa
Five Wisconsin dairy farms were among six farms earning silver recognition.
- Drake Dairy – Jim and Brian Drake of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
- Glacier Edge Dairy – Corey Metcalf of Milton, Wisconsin
- Lake Breeze Dairy – Breeze Dairy Group of Malone, Wisconsin
- Maly Farms – Butch and Ron Maly and Alicia Sippl of Bryant, Wisconsin
- McClellan Farms – Tom McClellan of Delavan, Wisconsin
- Voth Dairy – Brad Voth of Goodhue, Minnesota
Two Wisconsin dairy farms were among six dairy farms earning bronze recognition.
- Rielly Dairy – Mark Rielly of Darlington, Wisconsin
- Wessel Farms – Dave, Joyce and Rod Wessel of Mineral Point, Wisconsin
- Arendt Dairy of Mazeppa, Minnesota
- Borst Family Dairy of Rochester, Minnesota
- Naatz Dairy of Mantorville, Minnesota
- Wolters Dairy of Burlington, Washington
The Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council’s Herd Reproduction Award judges evaluated pregnancy rate, voluntary waiting period, interbreeding intervals, heat detection, conception rate, value of reproduction and culling rate. More than 100 nominations were submitted from individuals in three countries and 11 states. Farms were nominated by dairy professionals who serve the industry such as veterinarians, Extension specialists, and artificial-insemination and pharmaceutical-company representatives. Visit dcrcouncil.org for more information.