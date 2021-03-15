Council leader to continue aggressive approach to exports

Krysta Harden recently became the U.S. Dairy Export Council’s president and CEO. She succeeds Tom Vilsack in the post after he received senate confirmation to become secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Harden is bullish about dairy exports.
“Secretary Vilsack’s leadership since 2017 fine-tuned the organization to reach record growth in U.S. dairy exports, and l look to build on his legacy,” she said. “I will continue his aggressive approach to engaging the council’s member companies, exporters and dairy producers in export market-development efforts."
Global dairy markets fluctuate for myriad reasons, including macro-trends outside the control of the council and its member companies. The council helps pave the way to capitalize on both short-term and long-term opportunities.
With expanded support from state and regional dairy organizations, the U.S. Dairy Export Council said it's putting more people, promotions and partnerships to work for U.S. dairy producers and processors than ever before.
The United States in 2020 exported more than 2 million tons of dairy solids, breaking a record. Dairy-export volume has increased 523 percent and value has increased 744 percent since Dairy Management Inc. founded the U.S. council in 1995.
One out of six gallons of milk produced in the United States now crosses the country’s borders in the form of cheese and other dairy ingredients. Visit usdec.org for more information.