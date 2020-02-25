An upcoming Making More from Milk course will offer dairy farmers an opportunity to explore various diversification options. The program will be held March 24-25 in Madison, Wisconsin.
The course focuses on action that dairy farmers can take to diversify. Dairy-farmer presenters will be specific and blunt about the work they’ve exerted in their value-added businesses, said Jill Stahl of Global Cow, one of the program’s coordinators.
The course includes information from various perspectives to help dairy farmers think about possible niches. It was developed to encourage interaction and create a supportive environment.
The first day of the course features visits to a retail specialty-cheese store and a restaurant specializing in local foods. The second day involves tours of three locations where farmers have found ways to add value to their dairy farms. Participants will see an ice cream parlor next to a family farm, a farm with its own fluid-milk and ice cream processing, and a farm specializing in farm tours. The second day of the program addresses business planning. An optional program features a hands-on cheesemaking class March 26.
Compeer Financial and the Wisconsin Farmers Union are sponsoring the course. The Wisconsin Farmers Union also is offering two course scholarships – including travel expenses. Visit globalcow.com and click on the courses tab for more information.