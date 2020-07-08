The Wisconsin State Fair is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns but cream puffs will prevail. Long a state fair-favorite cream puffs will be available for purchase Aug. 6-16 at Wisconsin State Fair Park and select locations throughout the state.
The Wisconsin State Fair and the Wisconsin Bakers Association have operated the fair’s “dairy bakery” since 1924. The bakers association manages the operation and the fair markets and supports the operation. Every year about 200 employees work 24-hours a day, seven days a week during the fair. They create, bake and sell the Original Cream Puffs, Colossal Chocolate Chip Cookies and Blue Ribbon Brownies to fairgoers.
Curbside Cream Puffs presented by Sentry Foods
Available at Wisconsin State Fair Park, Gate 5, at 640 South 84th Street, West Allis
Times and dates available
- 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Aug. 6-8 and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 9
- 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Aug. 13-15 and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 16
Traveling Cream Puffs presented by Festival Foods
Available at Festival Foods locations in Kenosha, Appleton and Madison areas
Dates and stores where available
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 10 at Festival Foods, 6000 31st Street in Kenosha
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 11 at Festival Foods, 1200 West Northland Ave. in Appleton
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 12 at Festival Foods, 660 Hometown Circle in Verona
Corporate Cream Puffs and Deliveries presented by Bank Five Nine
Dates available
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 6-16
Deliveries available for 5 dozen or more, delivery fee
A virtual 5K run-walk also is being held to benefit the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. Runners and walkers are encouraged to participate in the race at a time and location of their choosing. Register by July 30.
Wisconsin State Fair recently launched State Fair Necessities, bringing fair favorites to loyal fairgoers. Those “necessities” will be announced in coming weeks.
Visit wistatefair.com/fair/curbside-cream-puffs and wistatefair.com/fair/traveling-cream-puffs and wistatefair.com/fair/corporate-cream-puffs and wistatefair.com/fair/cream-puff-5k for more information.
at Festival Foods, 6000 31st Street in Kenosha