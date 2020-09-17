Cows recently returned to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Dairy Cattle Center. They had been relocated in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without students on campus or research projects, the center was temporarily shuttered March 27. The center has now reopened. The cows had spent the summer at Emmons Blaine Dairy Cattle Research Center located at the UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station.
