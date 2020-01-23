Cows "talk" to one another and retain individual identity through their lowing. Studying a herd of 18 Holstein-Friesian heifers for five months, Alexandra Green, a doctoral student at the University of Sydney, determined that cows gave individual voice cues in a variety of positive and negative situations. That helps them to maintain contact with the herd and express excitement, arousal, engagement or distress.
Green recorded 333 samples of cow vocalizations and analyzed them using acoustic-analyses programs. She worked with colleagues in France and Italy. They found that vocal individuality is relatively stable across different emotionally loaded farming contexts, she said.
Positive contexts were during estrus and anticipation of feeding. Negative contexts were when cows were denied feed access or during physical and visual isolation from the rest of the herd. By understanding vocal characteristics farmers may be better able to recognize individual animals requiring individual attention, she said.
Green’s study will be incorporated into her doctorate, which investigates cattle vocal communication and use in dairy-cattle welfare assessment. The study recently was published in “Scientific Reports.” Visit nature.com and search for “Alexandra Green” for more information.