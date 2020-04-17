The University of Wisconsin-Madison recently closed the Dairy Cattle Center on campus for possibly as many as 60 days to prevent spread of COVID-19. The final milking occurred March 27. University officials will reevaluate plans for the center in early May.
Without students on campus or significant research being conducted the decision was made to temporarily close the campus facility and consolidate the herd at the UW agricultural-research stations, said Kent Weigel, professor and chair of the dairy-science department at UW-Madison.
Employees are cleaning the campus facility to prepare for a reopening. External vendors will assist with temporarily retiring the milking equipment and safely capping the silos to maintain the quality of the feed that remains in storage. Full-time employees at the Dairy Cattle Center will be given an opportunity to work at the Emmons Blaine Dairy Cattle Research Center located at the UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station.
Foremost Farms has collected milk from the Dairy Cattle Center on campus. The company will coordinate with the state milk inspector at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to place the center in “dry” status. If the closure lasts longer than 60 days, the Dairy Cattle Center will need to undergo a reopening inspection to maintain its grade-A milk license. Visit dysci.wisc.edu for more information.