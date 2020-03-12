The University of Wisconsin-River Falls Dairy Club recently earned several awards at the conference of the Midwest Regional American Dairy Science Association-Student Affiliate Division. More than 50 members of the UW-River Falls club attended the conference.
Both UW-River Falls junior and senior quiz bowl teams competed in their respective divisions. The senior team won the competition. The junior team placed second.
The club also had the most members participate in the skillathon, during which UW-River Falls was named team champion. Libby Knoebel, of Helenville, Wisconsin, placed second in the individual division.
Lacey Nelson, of Ellendale, Minnesota, was elected secretary-treasurer of the 2020-2021 American Dairy Science Association-Student Affiliate Division Executive Team.
The UW-River Falls Dairy Club will host the Midwest regional conference Jan. 29-31, 2021. Contact steven.kelm@uwrf.edu for more information.