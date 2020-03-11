Move over cannabis there’s a new dispensary in town. Real California Milk recently re-imagined dairy and dispensary models with a California Dairy Dispensary pop-up event in Venice, California. The dispensary tapped into dairy’s place as the original mood-enhancer – wholesome, natural and legal in all 50 states, according to the California Milk Advisory Board.
The dispensary offered cheese, micro-dosed butters, flavor-infused yogurts and rolled ice cream. Visitors also could converse with a dairy docent. The California Milk Advisory Board provided a product locator for people unable to attend the event. Visit youtube.com and search for hgb8pj0-USY to watch a video about the California Dairy Dispensary. Visit realcaliforniamilk.com/product-locator for more information.