Dairy Export Council names new president, CEO

Krysta Harden recently was promoted from chief operating officer to president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council. Harden succeeds Tom Vilsack, the council’s former president and CEO. He recently was confirmed as secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Harden was named chief operating officer of the council in May 2020. During that time she also continued her role as executive vice-president of global environmental strategy for Dairy Management Inc.
Before joining Dairy Management Inc. Harden served as chief sustainability officer with Corteva and DuPont. She also spent seven years working with Vilsack at the USDA. Three of those years involved serving as deputy secretary. She also was USDA chief of staff and assistant secretary for congressional relations. Prior to joining USDA Harden was CEO of the National Association of Conservation Districts.
At the U.S. Dairy Export Council Harden will direct a staff of dairy-trade specialists, trade-policy professionals, a global marketing team and an insights team. She will oversee eight international offices. They work to facilitate dairy-product and ingredient-application knowledge, identify market opportunities, monitor regulatory activity and improve the business climate for U.S. dairy.
Harden also will continue to be active in global organizations such as the World Economic Forum, the Global Child Nutrition Foundation, and the upcoming U.N. World Food Systems Summit. Visit usdec.org for more information.