Renewable natural gas production recently began at Clover Hill Dairy near Campbellsport, Wisconsin. Nacelle Solutions partnered with U.S. Gain, a developer and distributor of renewable natural gas, to start the processing facility at Clover Hill. The facility upgrades biogas produced from the farm's existing digester.
Nacelle’s technologies have been designed to upgrade the biogas to renewable natural gas, meet pipeline specifications and compress the gas. The gas will then be transported to an offsite injection point where U.S. Gain will dispense it into the transportation market.
“Given complexities that often surface during dairy developments, we’re proud to see Clover Hill Dairy begin gas production on time and within budget,” said Mike Koel, president of U.S. Gain.
Nacelle is working with U.S. Gain on additional renewable natural gas projects in Wisconsin. Officials expect them to be operational in the next several months.
“Nacelle has been a strategic partner for our farm,” said Joe Bonlender of Clover Hill Dairy. “We now have an additional income stream as well as environmental benefits such as less noise pollution, cleaner air and less odor.”
