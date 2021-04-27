Dairy-farmer cooperative names adviser

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative’s board of directors recently named Marin Bozic as an adviser. He is an assistant professor in the department of applied economics at the University of Minnesota. His study areas include dairy-policy analysis, risk management and dairy-product demand. Bozic also co-created the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Revenue Protection program.
Bozic will help the cooperative’s board consider the effects of the various issues affecting farmers and processors as it forms its advocacy positions, said Brody Stapel, president of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative. Stapel also pointed to Bozic’s understanding of the Federal Milk Marketing Orders and milk-pricing system. Visit voiceofmilk.com for more information.