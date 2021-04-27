 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dairy-farmer cooperative names adviser

Dairy-farmer cooperative names adviser

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative logo

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative’s board of directors recently named Marin Bozic as an adviser. He is an assistant professor in the department of applied economics at the University of Minnesota. His study areas include dairy-policy analysis, risk management and dairy-product demand. Bozic also co-created the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Revenue Protection program.

Bozic will help the cooperative’s board consider the effects of the various issues affecting farmers and processors as it forms its advocacy positions, said Brody Stapel, president of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative. Stapel also pointed to Bozic’s understanding of the Federal Milk Marketing Orders and milk-pricing system. Visit voiceofmilk.com for more information.

+1 
Marin Bozic

Marin Bozic

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Cheese Makers elect board
Agri-View

Cheese Makers elect board

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association recently elected new officers and new directors for the 2021-2022 term. Steve Bechel of Eau Galle Chee…

+3
May is 'Cheese Month'
Agri-View

May is 'Cheese Month'

May is American Cheese Month and Wisconsin, the State of Cheese, will celebrate all month long. Wisconsin also will be celebrating its 180th a…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News