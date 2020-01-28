The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board of directors recently appointed Rick Roden of Roden Echo Valley LLC to represent District 18. The district covers Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.
Roden farms with his wife, Melissa Roden, and his parents, Bob and Cindy Roden, near West Bend, Wisconsin. The appointment was made after the death of Dean Strauss, who previously served on the board. Roden will serve District 18 through the remaining term.
There were three candidates interested in the district seat, which will be open for election in 2022. Visit WisconsinDairy.org for more information.