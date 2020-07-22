Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin recently elected directors to serve on the organization’s board. The directors guide the organization’s finances, formulate and set its policies and long-range business plan. They also work to maintain its mission of helping to grow demand for Wisconsin milk by providing programs that enhance the competitiveness of the Wisconsin dairy industry.
Through the initiatives, a Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin director has the opportunity to represent Wisconsin dairy producers and products, as well as become involved in activities that inform and educate consumers. The newly elected dairy producers will begin a three-year term starting July 1.
- Brenda Schloneger of Shell Lake will serve District 1 – Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn counties
- Sara Bahgat-Eggert of Clayton will serve District 4 – Barron and Polk counties
- David Bangart of Greenwood will serve District 7 – Clark County
- Tasha Schleis of Kewaunee will serve District 10 – Brown, Door and Kewaunee counties
- Robert Sendelbach of Cochrane will serve District 13 – Buffalo, Pepin and Pierce counties
- Janet Clark of Rosendale will serve District 16 – Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Marquette counties
- Mark Crave of Watertown will serve District 19 – Columbia and Dodge counties
- Ann Kieler of Platteville will serve District 22 – Grant County
- Stacy Eberle of Monroe will serve District 25 – Green, Rock and Walworth counties
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection supervises the election and monitors board operations for compliance with applicable statues and rules. There were 12 certified candidates running for nine positions in the 2020 election. Of 2,668 dairy producers living in the election districts, 13.5 percent returned ballots. Visit wisconsindairy.org for biographies on the directors and for more information.