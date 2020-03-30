The onset of the coronavirus in China and the virus’ spread across the globe have buyers and sellers scrambling to assess the market impact, according to RaboResearch’s dairy quarterly titled “The Corona Hangover.”
“Global dairy commodity prices have already priced-in the uncertainty,” said Michael Harvey, senior dairy analyst for RaboResearch. “But a less-than-favorable expected finish to New Zealand’s production season is providing some price support.”
China's consumer-buying patterns are expected to normalize by the second half of 2020. Evidence of improvement in some supply chains already is visible. But risk of a setback or delayed economic recovery in China presents a major declining price risk to current forecasts.
Global milk production from the “Big 7” is increasing. That encompasses the Big 7 exporters – the United States, the European Union, New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. Those regions will report year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2020 – granted against depressed comparables, according to Rabobank.
Reduced Chinese imports, supply-chain disruptions – such as extreme competition for shipping containers across the globe – and increasing dairy surpluses will keep pressure on global markets through much of 2020, according to Rabobank.
But the rate of growth in surplus milk will be restrained. Declines in commodity prices in the face of weaker economic growth will support buyers in price-sensitive regions not dependent on oil revenue. That should lead to a depressed cycle in global dairy markets, according to Rabobank. Visit rabobank.com for more information.