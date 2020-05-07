Six two-year postdoctoral fellowships to help increase dairy-related research capacity at the University of Wisconsin-Madison recently were awarded through the Dairy Innovation Hub initiative. Postdoctoral fellows selected will tackle research projects in the hub’s four priority areas: stewarding land and water resources, enriching human health and nutrition, ensuring animal health and welfare, and growing farm business and communities.
A postdoctoral fellowship is a temporary position in academia for individuals who have already completed their doctorate, but who aren’t yet in a permanent university faculty or industry position. The goal is to gain additional experience and training in a selected research area while working alongside an experienced faculty member.
“Attracting top talent to Wisconsin to support the state’s robust dairy economy is a critical role for the Dairy Innovation Hub,” said Troy Runge, a professor of biological systems engineering who leads the hub’s UW–Madison campus steering committee. “The six postdoctoral fellows are accomplished professionals who will work on innovative, groundbreaking research to benefit farmers and citizens in our state and beyond.”
The postdoctoral fellows and their research projects are featured.
Aaron Gall is a postdoctoral research associate in the food-science department. He is currently investigating the mechanisms of host infection of the foodborne pathogen, Listeria monocytogenes.
Project name: The genetic determinants of gastrointestinal-tract colonization by Listeria monocytogenes
Project summary: Listeria monocytogenes is a dangerous foodborne pathogen commonly associated with dairy products. Listeria infection has elevated hospitalization and mortality rates. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration implements a zero-tolerance policy for Listeria in ready-to-eat products.
Listeria also is a common pathogen of dairy animals. Although most adult cattle have good tolerance to Listeria infection the pathogen can cause encephalitis, death in young calves and abortion in pregnant animals. Fecal shedding of Listeria is common in dairy cattle, which often show no symptoms. That may increase transmission within the herd, compromising susceptible animals. Shedding increases the likelihood of dairy-product contamination with Listeria. The project will evaluate Listeria samples obtained from Wisconsin dairy cows for antibiotic resistance, outbreak potential and environmental persistence. It also will investigate the mechanisms behind cows with Listeria having no symptoms. The findings will inform treatment and intervention strategies to enhance animal health and food safety. The research will be conducted with guidance from Tu-Anh Huynh, assistant professor of food science.
Pedro Monteiro is a veterinarian by training with experience in reproduction research and dairy-cattle management.
Project name: Improving health and welfare of dairy cattle by synchronizing and optimizing transition period
Project summary: Calving and transition to lactation increases susceptibility to and incidence of disease in the dairy cow. In dairy and beef farms calvings occur in a wide range before and after the due date, making calving management a labor-intensive process with round-the-clock monitoring. Two methods have been used to induce synchronized calving. But cows that were induced by either method had more incidence of retained placenta. The research will focus on developing a synchronized-calving strategy that optimizes the calving-management process and the subsequent health and productivity of the lactating cow and her calf. The project will help farmers to improve their ability to manage postpartum-calcium status and improve reproductive health. The research will be conducted with guidance from Laura Hernandez, associate professor in the animal and dairy sciences department.
Dario Oliveira is an electrical engineer by training. He most recently was a research staff member with IBM Research in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He studied computer vision and visual understanding. He is now working in the animal and dairy-sciences department at UW-Madison.
Project name: Harnessing the power of computer-vision systems to improve animal health and welfare in transition dairy cows
Project summary: Almost all cows will experience negative energy balance to support the increased energy demands of lactation during the transition period. That can lead to a variety of metabolic disorders. Body-condition score is a commonly used tool to monitor and manage the disorders in lactating cows. But body condition is a periodic, subjective measurement that can’t detect small changes in body shape or composition. Consequently development of a computer-vision system to assess body-condition scores in real-time will play a crucial role to precisely detect changes in body condition. The project objective is to develop a platform that uses sensors for real-time detection of body shape and animal behavior. Results will be used for precise and early detection of metabolic disorders and associated health problems. The research will be conducted with guidance from Joao Dorea, assistant professor in the animal and dairy sciences department.
Ruma Raghuvanshi recently completed a postdoctoral fellowship focused on microbiome and metabolomics research in the biochemistry department at Michigan State University. She is working in the food science department at UW-Madison.
Project name: Whey-fortified fermented milk for inhibiting intestinal inflammation
Project summary: Fermented milk products – such as yogurt and kefir – are increasing in popularity. While consumer acceptance of the established health-promoting properties of the products is increasing, it’s not fully understood how they promote health. With a better understanding of the products and their health benefits, it is expected the food industry will be able to produce fermented milk products with improved health-promoting properties and consumer appeal. The objective of the project is to determine how fermented milk products regulate gut inflammation and how they could help prevent chronic systemic inflammation. The research will be conducted with guidance from Brad Bolling, professor of food science.
Joseph Sandford earned a doctorate in biological systems engineering with a minor in soil science from UW-Madison. His research focus is on management and treatment of agricultural wastewater and manure management.
Project name: Efficacy of manure nutrient prediction and variable rate technology to improve nutrient use efficiency on Wisconsin dairy farms
Project summary: Manure is a valuable resource for maintaining soil fertility on Wisconsin dairy farms. But over-application causes soils to become saturated with nutrients, which can lead to surface and groundwater contamination. On-spreader manure-nutrient prediction and variable-rate application are promising new technologies that could minimize environmental risk while improving utilization of manure as a plant-nutrient source. The project will assess the efficacy of the underlying technologies of current and novel precision-nutrient-application systems. The research will be conducted with guidance from Matthew Digman, assistant professor of biological systems engineering.
Susanne Wiesner recently completed a postdoctoral fellowship working at the U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Her research combines remote-sensing data, field sampling and computer models to understand the relationships between carbon, water and energy.
Project name: Reducing life-cycle environmental impacts and improving profitability of Wisconsin dairy systems through improved cropping management
Project summary: Agricultural soils are continuously degrading. About 70 percent of the carbon of agricultural soils has been lost worldwide due to soil erosion and unsustainable management practices. The project will assess opportunities that increase profit and enhance environmental stewardship on Wisconsin's dairy farms. The project will look at altering cropping sequences and nutrient management while sustaining biomass yields for dairy feed and milk production, lowering external inputs, and improving profits through credits for ecosystem services. The goal is to assess environmental and economic outcomes associated with transitions of traditional dairy-cropping systems to greater cropping diversities using cover crops, intercropping and perennials. The research will be conducted with guidance from Paul Stoy, associate professor of biological systems engineering.
Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu for more information.