An advisory council recently was created for the new University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub. The hub, which receives state funding, will focus on research and development at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls.
The council’s charge is to help ensure that Dairy Innovation Hub investments in university personnel, facilities, research and training will move the industry forward in four areas.
- steward land and water resources
- enrich human health and nutrition
- ensure animal health and welfare
- grow farm business and communities
Heather White, an associate professor in the dairy-science department at UW-Madison, was named the first faculty director of the Dairy Innovation Hub. She joined the department in 2013 and currently leads a research program into improving feed efficiency and metabolic health.
As the faculty director White will work with industry partners, deans, faculty and other researchers at the three campuses to coordinate research, teaching and outreach efforts.
Deans of the three campuses recently provided updates concerning specific projects at each campus. They emphasized the importance of establishing priorities based on input from all sectors of the dairy industry, as well as researchers and students.
The advisory council is planning a strategic-planning session in early 2020 to gather feedback and finalize priorities for the first year of activities. It also will identify challenges to be addressed in coming years. The hub will receive $1 million in funding the first year and $7.8 million per year in subsequent years.
The advisory council is composed of 11 members – five dairy-industry leaders appointed by key industry groups, five faculty from participating universities, and one representative from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
- Mitch Breunig of Mystic Valley Dairy, representing the Dairy Business Association
- Dave Daniels of Mighty Grand Dairy, representing the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation
- Aric Dieter of Landmark Services Cooperative, representing the Dairy Business Association
- Angela James, assistant deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection
- Steve Kelm, professor of animal and food science at UW-River Falls
- Shelly Mayer, representing the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin
- Tera Montgomery, associate professor of dairy and animal science at UW-Platteville
- Scott Rankin, professor and chairman of the food-science department at UW-Madison
- Rami Reddy, professor of agribusiness and director at the UW-Platteville School of Agriculture
- John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association
- Kent Weigel, professor and chairman of the dairy-science department at UW-Madison
Visit cals.wisc.edu/dairy-innovation-hub for more information.