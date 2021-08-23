Dairy leaders to receive recognition

World Dairy Expo will honor recipients of the 2020 Expo Recognition Awards during the 2021 event, which will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 2. Nominated and selected by their peers, the honorees have made instrumental contributions to the dairy industry, their communities and the world.
The individuals will be formally recognized during World Dairy Expo’s Dinner with the Stars Sept. 29 in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Expo attendees and banquet guests are invited to attend social hour with the stars at 5:30 p.m. in the atrium of the Exhibition Hall prior to the banquet. The 2020 Expo Recognition Award honorees are featured.
- Dairy Producers of the Year – Jim Ostrom, John Vosters and Todd Willer of Milk Source LLC, Kaukauna, Wisconsin
- Industry People of the Year – Steve Eicker of King Ferry, New York, and Connor Jameson of Tulare, California, Valley Agricultural Software
- International Person of the Year – Wijnand Pon, URUS Group, Garnwerd, Netherlands
Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.