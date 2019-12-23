FarmFirst Future Dairy Leaders is a new training program being offered by FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative. The program will focus on enhancing member leadership skills and understanding of cooperative business practices. FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative represents farmers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana.
The program will enable members to meet cheesemakers and dairy processors. Members will have opportunities to learn more about consumer trends, dairy policy, federal orders and the role cooperatives play in the dairy industry. The program will consist of four one-day classes. Three themes will be featured in the year-long program.
- March 4 – Discovering one’s strengths and understanding cooperative business
- Apr. 8 and Aug. 19 – Understanding the dairy industry
- Oct. 21 – Raising your voice
The meetings are tentatively set to be held in Madison, Wisconsin. Spots are limited. Interested members are encouraged to complete the online application by Jan. 13. The program is available to members of all ages. Visit bit.ly/FarmFirstLeadership or call 608-244-3373 for more information.