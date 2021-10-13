Dairy nutritionist joins feed company

Meghan Connelly recently joined Vita Plus as a dairy nutritionist and technical-services specialist. Connelly is starting in Madison, Wisconsin, working on special research and technical projects. Long-term she will be based in eastern Minnesota. There she will provide nutrition and management expertise to help dairy producers reach their production goals.
Connelly was raised on her family’s dairy farm, Terra McCree Holsteins in Byron, Minnesota. She continues to remain active in the operation. She earned a bachelor’s degree in dairy science and agricultural business from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She became the Vita Plus Dairy Fellowship Student at UW-Madison in 2016 and continued there to complete her doctorate in dairy science with an emphasis in lactation biology.
Connelly’s research focused on understanding calcium metabolism in the transition cow and the relationship between calcium and serotonin during lactation. Visit vitaplus.com for more information.