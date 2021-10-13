 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dairy nutritionist joins feed company

Dairy nutritionist joins feed company

Meghan Connelly recently joined Vita Plus as a dairy nutritionist and technical-services specialist. Connelly is starting in Madison, Wisconsin, working on special research and technical projects. Long-term she will be based in eastern Minnesota. There she will provide nutrition and management expertise to help dairy producers reach their production goals.

Connelly was raised on her family’s dairy farm, Terra McCree Holsteins in Byron, Minnesota. She continues to remain active in the operation. She earned a bachelor’s degree in dairy science and agricultural business from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She became the Vita Plus Dairy Fellowship Student at UW-Madison in 2016 and continued there to complete her doctorate in dairy science with an emphasis in lactation biology.

Connelly’s research focused on understanding calcium metabolism in the transition cow and the relationship between calcium and serotonin during lactation. Visit vitaplus.com for more information.

Meghan Connelly

Meghan Connelly

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Guernsey winners named
Agri-View

Guernsey winners named

“Valley Gem Atlas Malt-ET” was named grand champion female and best bred-and-owned Guernsey cow at the International Guernsey Show during Worl…

Brown Swiss winners named
Agri-View

Brown Swiss winners named

“Cutting Edge Thunder Faye” recently was crowned grand champion female at the 2021 International Brown Swiss Show at World Dairy Expo in Madis…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News