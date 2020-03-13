“Dairy Stream” is a new podcast that will feature topics ranging from emerging technology and customer trends to government policy and innovation in conservation. The podcast has been developed by the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative.
The first episode of “Dairy Stream” addresses the newly approved United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and other trade opportunities. It also features possible effects of the 2020 election on agricultural policy. The featured guest is Michael Torrey of Michael Torrey Associates, a government-relations firm in Washington D.C. Visit dairyforward.com or voiceofmilk.com for more information.