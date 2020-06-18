Eleven Wisconsin companies recently were awarded Dairy Processor Grants from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The grants are designed to foster innovation, improve profitability and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processors.
A total of $200,000 was available for the 2020 Dairy Processor Grants, with a maximum of $50,000 for each project. Grant recipients are required to provide a match of at least 20 percent of the grant amount. The agency received 26 requests totaling about $1 million. Through a competitive review process, 11 dairy processors were selected to receive a total of $200,000. The grant awardees and projects are listed.
- Agropur Dairy Cooperative of Luxemburg – Install a milk-fat recovery system to capture molder and cooker-water fat from wastewater and convert it into a value-added product.
- Moundview Dairy of Platteville – Install a bioremediation “live machine” system, which uses natural microbes and hydroponic plants to cleanse and purify “wash-water” from cleaning milk trucks, tanks and cheesemaking equipment.
- Cedar Grove Cheese of Plain – Install blockchain technology to track information for food safety, market development and other aspects of production and sales.
- Henning Cheese of Kiel – Create and install a line-packaging machine and redesign mozzarella equipment to increase production.
- Wisconsin Pride Cheese Company of Mauston – Expand facility to accommodate a new brine system and increase cheese-production capacity.
- Holland’s Family Cheese of Thorp – Pursue SQF2 food-safety inspection-certification in two years using a four-step process.
- Yodelay Yogurt of Madison – Design and build a custom case packer instead of hand-making boxes used in product packing.
- Zimmerman Cheese Company of South Wayne – Design and build a new raw-milk silo alleyway to double milk-holding capacity.
- Arena Cheese of Arena – Install a reverse-osmosis system to concentrate lactose permeate coming from an ultrafiltration unit that separates protein from lactose, thereby reducing disposal cost and increasing value of the disposal product.
- Nasonville Dairy of Marshfield – Hire an independent consultant to complete a Global Food Safety Initiative audit and provide training for SQF food-safety compliance for staff.
- Caprine Supreme of Black Creek – Invest in a new pasteurizer and cheese vat to allow increased capacity of goat-cheese production.
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for “dairy processor grants” for more information