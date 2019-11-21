Entries for innovative dairy products are being sought for the National Dairy Council New Production Competition. The competition provides a platform for college students to bring their knowledge to dairy-product innovation that aligns with industry and consumer insights, according to the National Dairy Council.
The competition seeks to uncover ways that connect dairy to consumers’ desire to eat more plant-based foods. Eighty-three percent of U.S. consumers are adding more plant-based foods to their diets, according to research by market-research firm Mintel Group. Consumers also are interested in options featuring combined health benefits of dairy and plants, according to the Hartman Group, a food and beverage market analyst.
The council will award a total of $16,000 in cash prizes. Winning teams will be recognized at the annual meeting of the American Dairy Science Association, which will be held June 21-24 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Entry deadline is Jan. 13. Visit usdairy.com or contact rohit.kapoor@dairy.org for more information.