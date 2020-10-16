Nestlé recently launched a research and development accelerator to drive innovation of sustainable dairy products and plant-based dairy alternatives. The accelerator is located at the company’s research center in Konolfingen, Switzerland.
The new accelerator features a test kitchen and office space. Internal, external and mixed teams will be able to leverage Nestlé's capabilities to bring ideas from concept to test shop in just six months, according to the company.
Thomas Hauser, head of global product and technology development at Nestlé, said the company’s goal is to provide startups, students and Nestlé scientists with resources to quickly explore new ideas through a six-month test-and-learn approach. They will have access to the company’s expertise in food science, food safety, regulatory, manufacturing processes and packaging, he said. Visit nestle.com for more information.