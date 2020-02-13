The Wisconsin State Fair's Dairy Promotion Board recently hired Liz Matzke as program assistant. She will provide support to Katy Katzman, the board’s executive director. Matzke also will help with volunteers, sponsorships and marketing materials.
She recently worked producing marketing materials for Chrome Six Nine and Matzke Diesel in Monroe, Wisconsin. She previously worked several years for World Dairy Expo. Matzke was raised on a dairy farm and participated as a youth exhibitor in numerous Wisconsin State Fair activities.
The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board is comprised of individuals who promote the state's $45.6-billion dairy industry. The board provides the interactive Dairy Lane exhibit as well as cow- and goat-milking demonstrations at the fair. The board also manages the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill and Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction to help fund scholarships. Visit wistatefair.com for more information.