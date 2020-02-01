Four more Central Valley dairies recently started sending methane produced from cow manure to the biogas operation of Calgren Dairy Fuels in Pixley, California. The methane is processed into renewable-natural gas and injected into a system operated by Southern California Gas Company.
The Calgren facility collects methane from more than 66,000 cows at 10 area dairy farms. The additional dairies are projected to about double the amount of renewable-natural gas produced at the facility. That is expected to help further reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and displace more traditional natural gas. Calgren partnered with Maas Energy Works to develop the four new dairy digesters as well as six dairy digesters that have been operating since 2018.
Renewable-natural gas used in the transportation sector in the past five years has grown by about 600 percent, said Sharon Tomkins, vice-president and chief environmental officer for SoCalGas. Renewable-natural gas produced at Calgren's facility is used for fueling heavy-duty vehicles such as transit buses and long-haul trucks. The gas also can be delivered to customers to generate clean electricity and heat homes and businesses. SoCalGas has committed to delivering 20 percent of the natural gas it buys for homes and businesses from renewable sources by 2030.
In California a 2016 law requires a 40-percent reduction of methane emissions from waste sources such as landfills and dairies, with provisions to deliver energy to customers. The law is expected to bolster the supply of renewable-natural gas that’s already growing as communities across the country look to divert organic waste from landfills. Scientists at the University of California-Davis estimate that the state's existing waste could produce enough renewable-natural gas to meet the needs of 2.3 million homes.
A study commissioned by the American Gas Foundation estimates that 4,450 trillion British thermal units of renewable-natural gas will be available by 2040. That represents about 90 percent of the nation's current residential natural-gas consumption.
Renewable-natural gas use as a transportation fuel has increased 577 percent in the past five years. That has helped displace more than 7 million tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent. That's equal to the emissions that more than 1 million homes produce through use of electricity in one year. Visit www.calgren.com and www.socalgas.com/vision for more information.