Dairy Resources

Support veterinarian mental health
The mental health and well-being of veterinarians has become one of the most important topics in the dairy community, with veterinarian suicides increasing. Zoetis encourages people in the dairy industry to help raise awareness and funds to support dairy veterinarians. Participants have the opportunity to recognize and nominate veterinarians in their life for a chance to receive a personalized jacket.
For every nomination Zoetis will donate to Not One More Vet – a nonprofit organization of 32,000 members. The organization helps veterinarian professionals and students struggling with mental health and wellness through education, resources and support.
1. Nominate your dairy veterinarian – or veterinarians. Visit HonorDairyVets.com through June 30 to submit a nomination for a dairy and-or cattle-mixed practicing veterinarian who has skipped dinner to help pull a calf, who leaves the farm with a sore shoulder after fixing a displaced abomasum, or who is special to them, their family and their cows. Nominate as many veterinarians as you’d like. Each unique veterinarian nominated is entered for a chance to be selected.
2. Zoetis donates. For every nomination Zoetis will donate $5 to Not One More Vet to a total of as much as $10,000.
3. Selected veterinarians receive a personalized jacket. Each week in June there will be three dairy and-or cattle mixed-practicing veterinarians randomly selected to receive a personalized weatherproof jacket. Visit zoetis.com for more information.
Fundraiser far exceeds goal
Professional Dairy Producers Foundation – also known as Dairy’s Foundation – recently concluded a fundraising campaign to support educational programs for the dairy community. The foundation raised a record $76,504, far exceeding the 2021 campaign goal of $40,000.
The funds raised will support the creation of new and sustainable dairy-leadership resources and educational programs. Dairy’s Foundation contributes to programs facilitated across the nation with the objective of creating a positive impact through professional development and lifelong learning.
The recent campaign featured a friendly competition held between teams Dream, Vision, Impact and Inspire, with Team Dream raising the most funds. The four teams were led by captains Brian Forrest, Sam Schwoeppe, Russ Warmka and Steve Vale, respectively. Other team members included Jeff Montsma, Mark Diederichs, Steven Orth, Mitch Bruenig, Charlie Crave, Andrew Skwor, Keith Engel, Joan Behr, John Kappelman, Linda Hodorff, Logan Bower, Andy Buttles, Dave Thorbahn, Jenna Fletcher, Derek Orth, Julie Gabris, Jeff Sluzewski, Marty Hallock, Carrie Feucht, Danielle Warmka, Sydney Endres, Dave Lindevig, Rami Reddy, Peter Curran and Jim Mlsna.
Visit dairyfoundation.org or contact jkeller@dairyfoundation.org for more information.
Cooperative acquires milk‐analysis services
CentralStar Cooperative and Gallenberger Dairy Records, an independent, certified milk‐testing association and laboratory in Kewaunee, Wisconsin, recently entered into a purchase agreement. All milk‐testing services previously performed at the Gallenberger laboratory have moved to CentralStar’s laboratory in Kaukauna, Wisconsin.
CentralStar’s laboratory uses infrared spectroscopy, flow cytometry, enzyme‐linked immunoassay, polymerase chain reaction and other technologies to process more than 2.3 million samples annually. Samples can be analyzed for more than a dozen components and characteristics such as butterfat, protein, somatic-cell count, solids‐non‐fat, milk urea nitrogen, Johne’s disease, bovine viral diarrhea, neospora, mastitis and pregnancy.
The Gallenberger staff has been added to CentralStar’s DHI – dairy herd information – team. Visit mycentralstar.com for more information.
Media campaign targets sustainability
Dairy Farmers of America and its family farm-owners recently launched a media campaign to inform consumers about the industry’s sustainability initiatives. Led by farmers and a team of engineers, nutritionists, veterinarians, technology specialists and scientists, Dairy Farmers of America’s “Nerd Herd” also will address misconceptions about the dairy industry’s environmental footprint.
The integrated campaign is featuring advertisements introducing the “DFA Nerd Herd” in “The Washington Post,” “Politico" and newspapers in various local markets. The campaign also will reach consumers through a BuzzFeed quiz, videos on YouTube, Hulu and other digital platforms. After June Dairy Month, Dairy Farmers of America will release additional videos through the end of 2021.
The cooperative in 2020 established a science-based target of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions across the supply chain by 30 percent by 2030. The cooperative is part of an industry-wide collaboration on environmental sustainability through the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. As part of the collaboration the cooperative has committed to be carbon-neutral or better by 2050. Visit dfanerdherd.com for more information.
Star of the Breed named
“Eastriver Goldwyn Deb 176” recently was named the 2020 Star of the Breed by Holstein Association USA. The cow is owned in a partnership by Andy Stuewe and Corey Feltmann in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. She was bred at Eastriver Farms in Prince Edward Island, Canada.
The Holstein is scored EX-94 2E and has produced more than 175,000 pounds of milk in her lifetime. She qualified for the award with a 296-day lactation, calving in at five years and nine months of age. She produced 39,060 pounds of milk, 1,353 pounds of fat and 1,241 pounds of protein. In 2020 she was named the second place 150,000-pound lifetime-milk-production cow at the Midwest Fall National Holstein Show.
Eastriver Goldwyn Deb 176 is a Homestead Astronomical Deb EX-95 3E daughter and has several full sisters. Two of her three oldest daughters are scored VG-86 as 2-year-olds.
Eastriver Goldwyn Deb 176 will be recognized during the National Holstein Convention’s annual meeting June 24 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Visit holsteinusa.com and 2021nationalholsteinconvention.com for more information.
Groups propose milk pricing
Four Midwestern dairy groups recently proposed “Class III Plus,” which they say would create long-term stability in fluid-milk pricing and reduce the likelihood of negative producer price differentials that cut into farmers’ revenues.
The Dairy Business Association, Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, Minnesota Milk and the Nebraska State Dairy Association said the proposal aims to build upon the current pricing system, recent proposals by dairy cooperatives, and farmer petitions to define a better Class I pricing system.
The proposal would tie the Class I fluid skim-milk price to the Class III cheese skim-milk price plus an adjuster. It would dismiss advanced pricing. That was a cause of the negative producer price differentials in 2020. The proposal also is revenue-neutral and more equitable among farmers, processors and customers, the groups said.
A recent call by cooperatives within the National Milk Producers Federation for an emergency Federal Milk Marketing Orders hearing includes a proposal that improves a few components of the current pricing structure. But it largely focuses on the short term and revenue that farmers didn’t earn in 2020, the four groups said.
The Class III Plus proposal would provide a way for farmers to recoup – in the next four years – some of the revenue they might have missed in 2020. It also provides protection from negative producer price differentials and better risk-management ability, the groups said. Visit dairyforward.com for more information.