Dairy Resources

Grant applications accepted
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is accepting applications for its Dairy Business Builder Grant program. Dairy farmers, entrepreneurs and processors in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin are eligible to apply. Grants of as much as $50,000 will be awarded through a competitive process.
Eligible projects will include dairy-farm diversification, the creation of value-added dairy products, enhancing dairy by-products or commodities, and efforts to market dairy products for export.
Interested applicants are encouraged to view the alliance’s “Helpful Hints” Webinar. It provides information on the grant program, an overview of the application process, and tips for a competitive application.
The alliance in 2020 distributed $230,000 to 13 dairy companies and cooperatives in the inaugural round of the grants. It awarded in 2021 grants totaling more than $1 million to 25 dairy companies and cooperatives.
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. It develops and administers programs providing technical assistance as well as grants to dairy farms and businesses in the Upper Midwest.
Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Central Standard Time March 31 at 5 p.m. Visit cdr.wisc.edu/dbia for more information.
Award nominations sought
The Dairy Shrine is seeking nominations for its recognition awards – Guest of Honor, Pioneer and Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder.
The Guest of Honor is presented to an active contemporary dairy leader for outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the dairy industry. It has been awarded every year since 1949 when Dean H. Kildee was named the first recipient.
Each year several living or deceased dairy leaders are honored as Pioneers by the National Dairy Shrine for their service and leadership in the dairy industry.
The Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder recognizes active, progressive dairy producers who, through their expertise in managing a dairy herd based upon sound genetics and business principles, serve as a model of success for fellow dairy producers throughout the country.
Portraits and accomplishments of all award honorees are on permanent display in the National Dairy Hall of Fame at the National Dairy Shrine Museum in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.
Nominations or applications must be submitted on official forms by March 15. Visit dairyshrine.org or contact info@dairyshrine.org for more information.
Lab services, cooperative merge
CentralStar Cooperative will be expanding its Dairy Herd Information and milk-analysis services, effective March 1. The board of directors and delegates of Dairy Lab Services, a national Dairy Herd Information milk-testing association and laboratory in Dubuque, Iowa, approved merging into CentralStar.
Both Dairy Lab Services and CentralStar process records through the Dairy Records Management Service. There will be no change in the way producers receive reports or the type of reports on which they rely, according to CentralStar.
Sample processing eventually will move from the Dubuque laboratory to the CentralStar laboratory in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. Samples can be analyzed for more than a dozen components and characteristics such as butterfat, protein, somatic-cell count, solids-non-fat, milk urea nitrogen, Johne’s disease, bovine viral diarrhea, neospora, mastitis and pregnancy. Visit mycentralstar.com for more information.
Dairy Foods Association honors two
The International Dairy Foods Association recently recognized the leadership of Ed Mullins, senior executive officer of Prairie Farms Dairy Inc., and Dan Zagzebski, president and CEO of Great Lakes Cheese. Each man was honored with the International Dairy Foods Association Laureate Award during the organization’s annual Dairy Forum.
The award is presented to a leader in the dairy industry who has made significant contributions to the development and growth of dairy. Candidates from across the dairy industry as well as suppliers and academics are eligible.
Mullins began his career with Prairie Farms in 1980. He became the cooperative’s CEO and executive vice-president before assuming his current role as senior executive officer. He serves on several industry-related boards including the International Dairy Foods Association, the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, MilkPEP, the Milk Industry Foundation, and the Missouri Grocers Association.
Zagzebski has been with Great Lakes Cheese for 15 years and has served as president and CEO since 2015. He is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience. His focus on infrastructure and innovation has enabled his company to be a leader in cheese packaging and manufacturing in the United States.
Prior to his current role as president and CEO, Zagzebski held various positions of increasing responsibility, including chief operations officer and vice-president of sales and product development. He joined the company when Great Lakes Cheese purchased Lemke Cheese and Packaging in Wausau, Wisconsin, where he was co-owner and CEO. Visit idfa.org for more information.
Appointees to serve board
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently appointed 12 members to serve on the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. The 12 appointees will serve three-year terms, effective through Oct. 31, 2024. The newly appointed members are listed.
• Eugene Kazemier, Oregon, Region 1
• Christina Medeiros, California. Region 2
• Aaron Wickstrom, California, Region 2
• Suzanne Vold, Minnesota, Region 5
• Sara Bahgat-Eggert, Wisconsin, Region 6
• Kallan Rex, Idaho, Region 8
• Caleb Crothers, Maryland, Region 11
Reappointed members are listed.
• David Jackson, Texas, Region 4
• Randy Roecker, Wisconsin, Region 6
• Douglas Carroll, Iowa, Region 7
• Cynthia Adam, Indiana, Region 9
• Patricia Bikowsky, New York, Region 12
The board is composed of 36 dairy-farmer members. They represent 12 geographic regions in the United States and one importer member who represents dairy importers. The board was established by the Dairy Production Stabilization Act of 1983 to develop and administer a coordinated program of advertising and promotion to increase demand for dairy products and ingredients.
The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service monitors the board’s operations. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for “National Dairy Promotion & Research Board” for more information.
Thai retailers to visit Wisconsin
The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and the Center for Dairy Research will help host a group of cheese retailers and cheese marketing specialists from Thailand in 2022. The visit will be supported by a Cochran Fellowship Program grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service.
The program was developed in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Also included in the planning and coordination was Wisconsin’s cheese industry.
The grant covers the cost of an intensive two-week training program to help seven Thai Fellows learn about artisanal and gourmet cheeses through interactions with manufacturers, companies, distributors and government partners. The objective is to encourage exports of U.S. cheese to Thailand.
The Thai Fellows will visit dairy farms, cheese factories, specialty-cheese shops, retail grocery chains, restaurants and bars. They will meet with representatives from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and other organizations and agencies.
The visit is expected to take place in summer 2022, but dates haven’t been finalized. Visit cdr.wisc.edu for more information.