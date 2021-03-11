Dairy Resources

Champion cheese to be sold at auction
The Championship Cheese Auction, part of the Chr. Hansen Spotlight Event at CheeseExpo Global Online, will begin at 3 p.m. Apr. 7. The auction will feature 10 award-winning cheeses, all previous winners at the World and U.S. Championship Cheese Contests. Successful bids support the contests and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association’s educational contributions.
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association in recent years has contributed $1.4 million to building and development projects at the Center for Dairy Research, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and South Dakota State University. The association also runs leadership training for member employees and awards $15,000 per year in student scholarships. Bidders can virtually vie for any number of cheese products.
- Sharp Cheddar, 40 pounds, made by Agropur Inc., Weyauwega, Wisconsin
- Sharp Cheddar, 40 pounds, made by Cabot Cheese, Cabot, Vermont
- Grand Cru Surchoix, 18 pounds, made by Emmi Roth USA, Monroe, Wisconsin
- Original Dutch Gouda, 22 pounds, made by FrieslandCampina, Wolvega, Friesland, Netherlands
- Le Gruyère, one-eighth wheel of 72 pound wheel – 9-pound wedge – made by Michael Spycher of Gourmino & Bergkäserei Fritzenhaus, Bergkäserei Fritzenhaus, Emmental, Switzerland
- Baby Swiss, 5 pounds, made by Guggisberg Cheese, Millersburg, Ohio
- Evalon, 10 pounds, made by LaClare Farms with Mosaic Meadows, Malone, Wisconsin
- Marieke Gouda Mature, 18 pounds, made by Marieke Gouda, Thorp, Wisconsin
- SarVecchio Parmesan, 20 pounds, made by Sartori Company, Plymouth, Wisconsin
- Esquirrou, 5 pounds, made by Savencia Fromage & Dairy in France
Bidding may be done through hibid.com. Bidders can watch a livestream of the auction. Staff members from the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association will provide commentary.
Bidders who participated in previous auctions will receive registration information via email. New bidders may access registration details at WorldChampionCheese.org or contact kstrohmenger@wischeesemakers.org for more information.
World Dairy Expo plans ongoing
Plans for the 2021 World Dairy Expo are fluid as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. World Dairy Expo is currently scheduled to be held Sept. 28 through Oct. 2 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Expo organizers recognize that uncertainty remains surrounding future health regulations that may govern Madison in fall. They have met with Dane County and Alliant Energy Center officials about current and potential future local COVID-19 restrictions. Communication with the officials continues as additional clarity is sought.
Due to World Dairy Expo’s role as the gathering place of a global industry, the organization’s leadership is simultaneously exploring alternative venues for the 2021 show. Requests for proposal were sought in February. Expo at this time isn’t at liberty to disclose which venues are being considered. A decision regarding the location of World Dairy Expo 2021 will be made by the World Dairy Expo executive committee in the upcoming months after all options and implications are reviewed. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.
Study examines policy effect on dairy structure
The effects of the 2020 farm bill and insurance programs on the U.S. dairy industry's economies of scale and dairy farm consolidation is the focus of a research project being led by Stephen Devadoss, a professor of agricultural economics at Texas Tech University. The research is supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The USDA's Dairy Margin Coverage Program aims to manage risk by insuring against fluctuations in market margins. The 2018 Farm Bill authorized the voluntary risk-management program for dairy producers.
The USDA's Dairy Revenue Protection Program is designed to insure against unexpected declines in the quarterly revenue from milk sales relative to a guaranteed coverage level.
Devadoss and Jeff Luckstead, an associate professor of agricultural economics at Washington State University, plan to develop a theoretical model of risk-averse dairy farms that are heterogeneous in size. They'll study the implications of dairy policies, transformation toward larger farms and dairy survivability. They also will econometrically estimate the distributions of regional and national milk prices, feed-price index, productivity distribution, cost function, economies of scale, and heterogeneous dairy models.
The researchers will analyze the effects of the Dairy Margin Coverage Program and the Dairy Revenue Protection Program on input use, production, economies of scale, survivability of dairies, coverage level, coverage percentage and program payments. The also will examine the basis risk and regional effects of the programs and provide policy recommendations. Contact stephen.devadoss@ttu.edu for more information.
Mastitis council presents award of excellence
Dr. Gary Neubauer of New Ulm, Minnesota, recently received the National Mastitis Council’s Award of Excellence. The award recognizes a council member who has provided sustained contributions to mastitis prevention and control through research, Extension and-or education, clinical practice or service to dairy producers.
Neubauer served as president of the National Mastitis Council in 2015. He retired from Zoetis in 2020. He served for 10 years on the National Mastitis Council’s board of directors. He also chaired the council’s national residue-avoidance committee from 2002-2007.
He has served on several boards and advisory councils. He received in 2000 the Minnesota Veterinarian of the Year honor. He was an owner and a partner for 16 years at the Nicollet-New Ulm Veterinary Clinic in New Ulm, Minnesota. He joined Pharmacia Animal Health in 1994 as a dairy technical-services consultant. From 2003 to 2013 he served as a senior manager in dairy technical services for Pfizer Animal Health. He transitioned to Zoetis in 2013, again serving as a senior manager in dairy technical services. Visit nmconline.org for more information.
Feed additive reduces methane emissions
A novel feed additive can be included in dairy cow diets to reduce methane emissions, according to test results from a study at the Wageningen University and Research dairy campus in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands. Emissions were reduced by 27 percent to 40 percent per cow, depending on the diets and the amount of methane inhibitor fed.
Researchers evaluated three different rations with two different dosages of Bovaer methane inhibitor. Sixty-four Holstein-Friesian cows in mid-lactation were studied.
Methane was reduced by 27 percent when the methane inhibitor was added at a rate of 60 milligrams per kilogram of dry matter to a diet without corn silage. Methane was reduced by as much as 35 percent when the inhibitor was added at a rate of 60 milligrams per kilogram of dry matter to a diet containing 80 percent corn silage.
When a medium dose of Bovaer – 80 milligrams per kilogram of dry matter – was added to the rations methane was reduced from 29 percent to 40 percent.
The trial was designed and conducted by a group comprising of DSM, Wageningen University and Research, FrieslandCampina, Royal Agrifirm Group, De Heus Animal Nutrition and ForFarmers. Visit wur.nl and search for "dairy campus" for more information.
COVID-19 resources for dairy farmers available
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides guidance about preventing COVID-19 infection. It also provides printable factsheets and posters in both English and Spanish suitable for use on dairy farms.
- Guidance for Businesses and Employers Responding to Coronavirus
- Interim Guidance for Agriculture Workers and Employers
- Agricultural Employer Checklist for Creating a COVID-19 Assessment and Control Plan
- Dairy Farmer Handbook on Coronavirus Prevention and Management –English and Spanish
- Recommended Protocols for Dairy Farms When an Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
Visit nmpf.org/coronavirus for more information.
Researcher targets insulin resistance
Identifying mechanisms that control insulin resistance in lactating cows is the goal of a new research project at Cornell University. Under normal circumstances insulin resistance in cows is an adaptation that helps channel glucose and other nutrients toward making milk in early lactation. But insulin resistance may become uncontrolled postpartum. That can lead to the breakdown of fats and metabolic disease.
Joseph McFadden, an associate professor of dairy-cattle biology at Cornell, will study the role of ceramide. It’s a sphingolipid formed by saturated fatty acids. It has been associated with the development of type 2 diabetes in non-ruminants.
Insulin helps regulate blood sugar while also affecting fat and protein metabolism. Insulin resistance in early lactation increases to deliver the proper nutrients for making milk while also separating stored fats. Healthy cows in mid-lactation will experience improvements in insulin sensitivity. That redirects nutrients towards building fat in the body and away from the mammary glands, leading to less milk production.
One approach to keep milk flowing at greater volumes has been to use recombinant bovine growth hormone. It decreases insulin sensitivity to promote efficient milk production with less environmental impact. But it has faced issues with consumer acceptance so its use on farms has decreased in recent years.
Previous research in McFadden’s laboratory suggests the synthesis and accumulation of ceramide in response to the breakdown of fat in early lactation inhibits insulin sensitivity. It does so to spare glucose and direct it to mammary glands for milk production. McFadden’s research also has suggested that ceramide mediates somatropin’s ability to inhibit insulin and promote lactation.
In the new study McFadden will use pharmacological approaches to block ceramide synthesis. He will use the approaches to determine if ceramide causes insulin resistance and promotes the use of glucose for milk production.
“By characterizing the mechanisms of insulin resistance in cattle, we can then work toward developing nutritional approaches to target these mechanisms and enhance milk production and health in cattle,” McFadden said.
He recently received a three-year, $500,000 grant for the research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Visit cornell.edu for more information.