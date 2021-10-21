Dairy Resources

USDA proposes promotion, research board changes
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking comments about a proposed rule to amend the composition of the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. The proposal would modify the number of dairy board members in two of the board’s 12 geographic regions.
If adopted the proposal would increase Region 8 – Idaho – representation from two members to three members. And it would decrease Region 10 – Alabama, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia – representation from two members to one member. Visit ams.usda.gov and search "dairy promotion and research board" for more information.
World Dairy Situation Report published
The International Dairy Federation recently launched the latest edition of the "World Dairy Situation Report 2021." The new edition is the result of collaboration between dairy experts and key organizations around the world and within the International Dairy Federation. The report features analyses for more than 50 dairy-producing countries. Visit fil-idf.org and search for “IDF World Dairy Situation Report 2021” for more information.
Leader voices need for market access
Doug Chapin, a dairy farmer and chairman of the Michigan Milk Producers Association, recently stressed the job-creating and farm-supporting benefits of generating greater dairy-market access opportunities during a virtual townhall organized by Farmers for Free Trade.
Chapin urged a more aggressive pursuit of trade policies that can expand market access for U.S. dairy exports. American exporters are facing an increasingly uneven playing field as the European Union and New Zealand continue to make new trade deals with key markets.
With the exception of the United States-Mexico-Canada update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, the last new U.S. free trade agreements went into effect about a decade ago, Chapin said.
"We seem to either be evaluating or at times negotiating deals, but not implementing new comprehensive trade agreements that eliminate tariffs on our exports," he said.
Chapin manages Chapin Family Farms LLC along with his wife and son. He employs 14 workers.
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, said, "We believe greater access to dairy markets where the U.S. is facing the challenge of competing at a disadvantage will mean continued opportunity and growth for America's dairy farmers.”
Krysta Harden, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, said, "The U.S. Dairy Export Council supports Doug's comments on the need for the administration to pursue new trade agreements that benefit dairy producers and processors in Michigan and elsewhere in America. U.S. dairy exporters are able to compete on quality and price anywhere in the world – so long as there’s a level playing field. Unfortunately that playing field continues to tilt in our competitors' favor as the tariff gap between the United States and our trade competitors only widens.”
The National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council are members of Farmers for Free Trade. Visit farmersforfreetrade.com and nmpf.org and usdec.org for more information.