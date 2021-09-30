Dairy Resources

Checkoff leadership transitions
Tom Gallagher has decided to conclude his 30-year tenure as CEO of Dairy Management Inc. Barbara O’Brien, president of Dairy Management Inc. and CEO of the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, has been named as the next CEO. Gallagher is leaving to devote more time to teaching and other opportunities, according to the organization.
The Dairy Management Inc. board, Gallagher and O’Brien will work on a transition plan. Gallagher has committed his support through the transition timeframe. O’Brien’s knowledge and experience with the dairy industry provide a seamless transition and a steady continuation of the checkoff’s value to dairy farmers, the organization stated.
O’Brien has overseen operating structures for business development, domestic and international sales, science and insights, marketing communications and finance. Visit www.usdairy.com for more information.
World Dairy Expo to change event schedule
Beginning in 2022 World Dairy Expo will be held Sunday through Friday while remaining at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The schedule change is being made to improve efficiencies for exhibitors, attendees and event partners.
World Dairy Expo’s trade show exhibitors have been requesting a shorter exhibition period to better align with today’s trade show industry standards. Maintaining five days for show ring events is necessary to provide time and space for the cattle shows. The new event schedule also will feature a breed show rotation plan.
Beginning Oct. 2, 2022, World Dairy Expo will start the six-day event with youth activities and contests. The dairy cattle show will begin Oct. 3. The trade show will begin Oct. 4. World Dairy Expo will conclude the night of Oct. 7 with the naming of the Supreme Champion. Visit worlddairyexpo.com/pages/WDE2022.php for more information.
Animal-care survey released
The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management – FARM – Program recently released its Animal Care Version 5.0 Stakeholder Survey. The survey will give dairy farmers, industry stakeholders and partners an opportunity to provide input on topics, issues and potential changes they’d like considered for Version 5.0.
The program will use input from the survey and work with the FARM Farmer Advisory Council, the Animal Care Task Force, the National Milk Producers Federation’s Animal Health and Wellbeing Committee, and the federation's board of directors to review Version 4.0 of the program and design updates and improvements for Version 5.0. Those could take effect July 1, 2024.
Survey information will be used to inform decisions. The survey is open to any stakeholders wishing to lend their expertise to the FARM Animal Care Program update. Visit uoguelph.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5gnhQhukYuJBTdI to access and complete the survey. Stakeholders also can complete the survey in-person at the FARM booth – EH 4508 – during World Dairy Expo. Visit nationaldairyfarm.com for more information.
Cooperative fuels athletic programs
Dairy Farmers of America – along with 13 of its regional farmer-owned milk brands – is helping to fuel school athletic programs with the launch of its first-ever “Fuel Their Drive” promotion. The fall promotion will award $1 million to high school athletic programs across the country when consumers purchase milk from one of the cooperative’s participating brands.
More than 250 grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 will be awarded across 13 of Dairy Farmers of America's brand communities in 26 markets. The grants may be used to update a sports field, revamp a school gymnasium, purchase athletic equipment, or whatever an athletic department deems as its greatest need.
Milk provides student athletes high-quality protein for strong muscles, fluids to rehydrate, and nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D and phosphorus. And winning milk money is made easy for consumers, according to Dairy Farmers of America.
- Buy milk from one of the organization’s 13 participating, farmer-owned milk brands.
- Snap a photo of your receipt.
- Visit fueltheirdrive.com and find the link to the page for local participating brands. From there you can upload the receipt
- Vote for your local high school. High schools with the most votes in each market will win $10,000. Some winners will be chosen at random for $2,000. Shoppers are encouraged to purchase and upload often. Community members and high school students have an additional chance to win $1,000 for their local school by showing and sharing their school pride on social media and participating in a school spirit challenge.
- Community members and students are encouraged to post photos or videos on Instagram. Tag your local participating brand and use hashtag #FuelTheirDriveSweepstakes to enter.
The participating regional brands are listed.
- Alta Dena Dairy
- Cass-Clay Creamery
- Country Fresh Dairy
- Guida’s Dairy
- Kemps
- Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms
- Mayfield Dairy Farms
- Meadow Gold Dairy
- Oak Farms Dairy
- PET Dairy
- Reiter Dairy
- T.G. Lee Dairy
- Tuscan Dairy Farms
Visit fueltheirdrive.com for more information.
Foot-and-mouth-disease plan tested
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship recently partnered to test state and federal animal-health officials’ plans to respond to a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak if it were to occur. The disease hasn’t been detected in the United States since 1929.
During the training exercise state and federal animal-health officials discussed their vaccine-distribution strategy. They practiced actions that would need to be taken at the beginning of an actual foreign animal-disease outbreak. The training exercise involved detecting a hypothetical case in a susceptible animal, identifying the strain of the virus, and activating the North American Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Bank. It also involved shipping the placebo vaccine from a European manufacturer to the United States and distributing the placebo to participating livestock producers and veterinary clinics in multiple states. It was essential to demonstrate that the placebo vaccine could be held within a specific temperature range during shipping and that chain of control could be maintained during the entire distribution process.
The foot-and-mouth virus affects cows, pigs, sheep, goats, deer and other animals with divided hooves. The virus can cause a fever, blisters and lameness in livestock, resulting in decreased protein and milk production. If a positive case of the disease was confirmed in the United States, it could disrupt the food-supply chain, international trade and the economy.
There are vaccines available to protect livestock from foot-and-mouth disease but they must be matched to the specific type and subtype of the virus to be effective. To date there are more than seven known types and 60 subtypes of the virus. Visit aphis.usda.gov/aphis/home for more information.
Young farmers, chefs share dairy story
Dairy Farmers of Canada recently launched a marketing campaign that pairs young dairy farmers with young chefs. Together they share a passion for sustainability and excellent standards, and are committed to honoring the place of local food on the table, according to Dairy Farmers of Canada.
The campaign was developed to helps consumer see the work behind producing high-quality milk. Through 'Reverscipes,' Dairy Farmers of Canada chef ambassadors Eric Chong and Paul Toussaint take consumers from the finished meal back to the source of their ingredients – the farm.
The campaign – featuring online video, influencers, web and audio – will run through Oct. 25. Visit dairyfarmersofcanada.ca/en/reverscipes for more information.