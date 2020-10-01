Award of Excellence nominations sought
The National Mastitis Council is accepting nominations for its Award of Excellence for Contribution to Mastitis Prevention and Control. The award recognizes a National Mastitis Council member who has provided sustained contributions to mastitis prevention and control through research, Extension and-or education, clinical practice or service to dairy producers. The award carries a cash honorarium and travel stipend to attend the National Mastitis Council annual meeting, which is scheduled to be held Jan. 25-28 in Dallas. The award will be presented there.
Nomination forms are available on the council’s website. Two or three letters of support should accompany the form. The letters should describe how the nominee has met award criteria – time in the dairy industry, positions held, major contributions to mastitis prevention and milk quality, research, publications, leadership roles, participation in the National Mastitis Council’s activities and industry involvement. The nominee’s resume also should be submitted. Nominations are due Oct. 31. Visit nmconline.org and search for "award of excellence" for more information.
Dairy analytics, innovation scientist named
Holstein Association USA recently hired Jeffrey Bewley as its dairy analytics and innovation scientist. He will serve as a scientific and educational lead for the association’s research and development projects.
Bewley earned in 1998 a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences from the University of Kentucky. He earned in 2000 a master’s degree in dairy science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. And he focused on the application and economics of precision dairy-farming technologies for his doctoral work at Purdue University.
Bewley has authored articles featured in more than 50 peer-reviewed publications, 110 meeting abstracts and 50 industry publications. He has earned several awards such as the American Dairy Science Association Foundation Scholar Award in Dairy Production and the American Dairy Science Association Cargill Animal Nutrition Young Scientist Award.
Prior to joining Holstein Association USA Bewley was a University of Kentucky-Extension dairy specialist. He also has worked with IceRobotics, PerforMix Nutrition, BoviSync and Alltech. He is currently an adjunct professor of animal science at Western Kentucky University in addition to his role at the Holstein Association. Visit holsteinusa.com for more information.
Sexed-semen sales outpace conventional
Farmers in the United Kingdom are now buying more sexed dairy semen than conventional semen. A recent Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board survey of breeding companies indicated that from March 2019 to March 2020, sexed-semen sales comprised more than 51 percent of all dairy-semen sales. That’s an increase from about 32 percent the previous year.
Sexed semen has become popular in recent years due to improvements in reliability and more competitive prices, said Marco Winters, head of animal genetics at the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board. It’s a good option for farmers looking to breed replacements from their best cows and lift their overall herd performance, he said.
The survey also showed an increase in the proportion of beef-semen sales, which comprised about 48 percent of total semen sales, about double the amount from 2015.
With fewer cows needed for replacements, more cows can be served for beef to produce more saleable animals, Winters said. Visit ahdb.org.uk for more information.
Precision-crossbreeding to help smallholder dairy farmers
A grant to develop bovine genetics optimized with traits desirable to smallholder dairy farmers recently was awarded to Acceligen, a Recombinetics Inc. company. The grant was provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The breeding program will focus on traits to help increase farmer income and improve animal health for dairy systems in Sub-Saharan Africa.
The grant will be used to deploy traits from the Acceligen pipeline into dairy animals with genetic merit for production and durability. The company will use gene editing to introduce multiple traits in a series of donor animals in the United States and Brazil.
Primary traits are adaptation to tropical heat and milk yield. Traits for adaptation to local diseases and management preferences will be added using input derived from smallholders. Complementary efforts also are in place to support regulatory review and other commercialization activities for the animals in target countries of Sub-Saharan Africa.
Acceligen will combine gene editing with top merit animals using advanced reproductive technologies from its partners Kheiron of Pilar, Argentina, and TransOva Genetics of Sioux Center, Iowa. Acceligen was awarded a $3.68-million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Visit acceligen.com for more information.