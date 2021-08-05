Dairy Resources

World Dairy Expo selects virtual farm tours
World Dairy Expo recently selected eight dairies to be featured in its “Virtual Farm Tours.” The dairy farms feature the latest in technology, genetics, environmental efforts, on-site processing, community ties and – for the first time – dairy goats. Dairy owners and managers share a visual presentation followed by a question-and-answer segment with audience members.
The 2021 World Dairy Expo Virtual Farm Tour may be enjoyed in person at World Dairy Expo or online through ExpoTV on Expo’s website. The schedule is listed.
Sept. 28, noon, Newalta Dairy LLC, Pipestone, Minnesota
Sept. 29, 10 a.m., Royal Dairy, Royal City, Washington
Sept. 29, noon, Laughing Goat LLC, Cuba City, Wisconsin
Sept. 30, 10 a.m., Steinhurst Dairy LLC, Creston, Ohio
Sept. 30, noon, Donley Farms, Shoshone, Idaho
Oct. 1, 10 a.m., Hildebrand Farms Dairy, Junction City, Kansas
Oct. 1, noon, Hendrickson Dairy, Menahga, Minnesota
Oct. 2, 10 a.m.. Prairieland Dairy, Belleville, Wisconsin
World Dairy Expo will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 2 at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way in Madison, Wisconsin. The Virtual Farm Tours will be presented daily in Mendota Room 1 of the Exhibition Hall. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.
Farms convert manure to natural gas
Ground recently was broken for three projects that will involve converting dairy manure into renewable natural gas. The projects in Michigan are owned by and will be operated through subsidiaries of Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, a partnership with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. The projects are expected to be completed by the first half of 2022.
The Red Arrow project in Hartford, Michigan, will use anaerobic digestion to convert 200,000 gallons of manure per day from 5,750 dairy cows into about 128,000 metric million British thermal units of renewable natural gas annually. The facility will generate more than 37,000 tons of greenhouse-gas credits annually. The renewable natural gas produced at Red Arrow Dairy will be injected into the ANR Pipeline.
The SunRyz project in Morenci, Michigan, will convert 133,000 gallons of manure per day from 3,250 dairy cows into about 76,000 metric million British thermal units of renewable natural gas annually. The facility will generate about 30,000 tons of greenhouse-gas emissions credits. The renewable natural gas generated at SunRyz Dairy will be injected into the Rover pipeline.
The Meadow Rock Renewable Natural Gas project in Greenville, Michigan, will convert 75,000 gallons of manure per day from 3,020 dairy cows into about 67,000 million British thermal units of renewable natural gas annually. The facility will generate about 31,000 tons of greenhouse-gas emissions credits. Renewable natural gas produced at Meadow Rock Dairy will be injected into the ANR Pipeline.
After methane is extracted from the processed manure, the remaining soil nutrients will be returned to the dairy farms for use as fertilizer and water for forage crops. The partnerships will enable the farms to reduce land application of raw manure as well as odor. They also will help improve water quality and nutrient-management practices, according to Brightmark. Visit brightmark.com for more information.
Somatic-cell reference in development
Good udder health leads to improved animal welfare, production efficiency, animal health, and a reduction in the use of antimicrobials. When an infection occurs somatic-cell counts in the udder generally increase. Therefore milk somatic-cell count is used globally as an indicator of udder health and milk quality, according to the International Dairy Federation.
Somatic-cell counting is one of the most frequently performed tests worldwide, estimated at more than 500 million tests annually. It’s used in food legislation, payment for milk composition and quality, and has a major impact on farm management and breeding programs.
The International Dairy Federation and the International Committee for Animal Recording are developing a reference system for somatic-cell counting aimed at improving the equivalence of results. Implementation of the material is underway.
Obtaining a reliable somatic-cell count with a reference method is challenging. The current International Standard ISO 13366-1 | IDF 148-1 on enumeration of somatic cells is a method based on direct microscopic-cell counting of stained cells. The reference method derives from old techniques and could be improved with the use of newly available technologies, according to the International Dairy Federation. In the past few years, new methods for identification of cells have been developed that are less dependent on the operator and provide reliable measures.
The organizations’ new publication proposes criteria that could be used to help map potential improvement and-or methods. Detailed protocols on how such methods could be used routinely for reference-testing purposes will need to be developed to progress toward a future reference method for somatic-cell counting. Visit fil-idf.org and search for “Bulletin of the IDF 510/2021" for more information.
Fat-free grass-fed milk launched
To meet consumer demand for a fat-free grass-fed organic milk option, Organic Valley has launched Fat Free Grassmilk. The company’s Grassmilk line is made with milk from third-party certified grass-fed cows on organic family farms.
Cows must be on pasture for more than 150 days per year and fed 100 percent grass and dried forages year around to earn certification. The resulting milk features the subtle seasonal flavors of the pasture that consumers look for in a grass-fed product, according to Organic Valley. Visit organicvalley.coop for more information.