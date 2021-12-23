Dairy Resources

Holstein nominations sought
Holstein Association USA is seeking nominations for the 2022 Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder, Elite Breeder, and Distinguished Leadership awards.
The Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder Award recognizes significant accomplishments of young Registered Holstein breeders ages 21 to 40. Submissions can be made for individuals, a couple, or business partners. The winning applicant will receive travel and lodging expenses for as many as two people to the 2022 National Holstein Convention. The winner also will receive complimentary tickets to the convention banquet, and a $2,000 cash award.
The Elite Breeder Award honors a living Holstein Association USA member, family, partnership, or corporation that has bred outstanding animals and made a notable contribution to the advancement of U.S. Registered Holsteins.
The Distinguished Leadership Award recognizes an individual who has provided outstanding and unselfish leadership that has contributed to the improvement of Holstein Association USA and/or the dairy industry.
Applications for the Elite Breeder and Distinguished Leadership awards are considered for three years after submittal.
Nomination applications must be postmarked by Jan. 31. Honorees will receive recognition during the 2021 National Holstein Convention, June 27-July 1, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visit holsteinusa.com for more information.
Promotion-board nominees sought
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking nominations from fluid-milk processors and other interested parties for candidates to serve on the National Fluid Milk Processor Promotion Board. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 14.
The USDA Secretary will appoint from the nominees six individuals to succeed members whose terms expire June 30. Newly appointed members will serve three-year terms from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025.
The USDA will accept nominations for board representation in four geographic regions and two at-large positions. Nominees for the regional positions must be active owners or employees of a fluid-milk processor.
One of the at-large positions may be an active owner or employee of a fluid-milk processor or a member of the general public. The other at-large position must be a member of the general public. The geographic regions with vacancies are listed.
- Region 1 – Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont
- Region 4 – Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina
- Region 7 – Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin
- Region 10 – Texas
Fluid-milk processors and interested parties may submit nominations for regions in which they’re located or regions in which they market fluid milk. They also may submit nominations for at-large members.
A copy of the nomination form and a signed background form must be submitted for each nominee by Jan. 14. Nomination forms and information are available on the Agricultural Marketing Service Fluid Milk Processor Promotion Board website. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for "fluid milk processor" or call 202-658-9369 to request the forms.
Nominations must be submitted by email to emily.debord@usda.gov. They also may be mailed to Emily DeBord, Promotion, Research and Planning Division, Dairy Program, Agricultural Marketing Service, USDA, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Stop 0233, Room 2958-S, Washington, DC 20250-0233.
Vitamin D gene research shared
Due to the negative consequences of mastitis, unravelling genetic variants underlying the trait has been a prime interest for animal breeders. Researchers at Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands have found that duplication in the vitamin D gene can lead to a greater incidence of mastitis.
A region on cattle chromosome 6 is known to have a large effect on mastitis resistance in multiple dairy breeds. By integrating different types of (omics)data, the Wageningen researchers dissected the region to identify the most likely causal gene Group-specific Component, which is involved in vitamin D binding.
The researchers discovered that a large string of deoxyribonucleic acid – 12,000 bases – in an important part of the gene was duplicated four times to six times in about 60 percent of the alleles. Further analyses showed that the duplication increases the expression of the gene.
The alleles with duplications were associated with greater incidence of mastitis. Alleles with only one copy were associated with less incidence of mastitis.
The duplication, despite having a negative impact on mastitis, showed a positive impact on milk yield. That explains why the frequency of the duplication hasn’t been decreased by selection for udder health, according to the researchers.
The research was part of a doctoral project conducted at Wageningen by Young Lim Lee on structural variation in cattle. The research was funded by Breed4Food. Within Breed4Food the Wageningen researchers will continue investigating the percentage of genetic variance of traits explained by duplications and deletion.
If the percentage is substantial they’ll investigate how to incorporate the variation into genomic-selection programs. Eventually that could allow for incorporation of structural variants in the genomic breeding values for more accurate breeding. The research was published in “Plos Genetics.” Visit journals.plos.org/plosgenetics and search for “1009331” for more information.
Holstein analysis available
The annual Pedigree Analysis of National Holstein Show winners for the 2021 show season recently was released by Holstein Association USA. The analysis features lists of leading sires, leading maternal grandsires, and leading sire stacks. Each category features separate lists for heifers and cows as well as an overall list.
Holstein females that placed in the top three of their respective age class at a National Holstein Show were included in the analysis. The 2021 group of animals included 190 Holstein heifers and 275 Holstein cows.
“Val-Bisson Doorman-ET” claimed the title of overall leading sire for National Holstein Show winners for the fourth consecutive year. He sired 41 daughters that placed in the top three of their classes. “Brenland Denver” was second on the overall leading sire list with 32 daughters and first on the leading sires of heifers list with 31 daughters. The third leading sire on the overall list was “Mr D Apple Diamondback” with 25 daughters sired.
“Val-Bisson Doorman-ET” also was first on the overall leading maternal grandsires list with 52 daughters. The sire also was first on both the heifers and cows lists. “Braedale Goldwyn” and “Maple-Downs-I-G Atwood-ET” were second and third on all three maternal grandsire lists, respectively.
Topping the overall leading sire stack was the combination of “Unix x Doorman,” with seven daughters placing in the top three of their classes. Visit holsteinusa.com for more information.
Stem cells help save diversity
Researchers at Cornell University are working to preserve the genetic diversity of native cattle breeds. They recently made a breakthrough that will enable long-term storage and reproduction of cattle stem cells. The cells could be used in the future to clone breeds that have become extinct, or that have been so heavily crossed with other breeds that they’ve lost their strongest traits.
According to the United Nations, about 100 livestock breeds went extinct between 2000 and 2014. Another 17 percent of global livestock breeds are at risk of extinction. That could have severe consequences as climate change increases temperatures, allows disease and insects to spread to new territories, and makes traits such as hardiness and disease resistance increasingly important.
Vimal Selvaraj, an associate professor of animal science at Cornell, led the research. He advocates for a global livestock stem-cell repository. The United Nations and the American Veterinary Medical Association are calling for a livestock-genome bank. But preserving livestock genetics is much more complicated than seeds. Sixty-four countries have established genome banks of some kind, including the United States. But those banks are primarily composed of cryopreserved bull semen.
That strategy is good, but stem-cell preservation is much better, Selvaraj said. Stored semen is a finite resource, and it only provides half the genome: Semen would require cross-breeding with a living cow while stem cells could be used to clone a preserved, pure-bred native breed, he said.
Previous efforts to generate cattle stem cells have had mixed results because the science was fully based on mouse and human research, Selvaraj said. His team sequenced gene expressions in about 400 cattle blastocyst embryos. Using a systems biology approach, they identified pathways important for the process of stem cell self-renewal. They also determined the conditions needed to prevent the stem cells from differentiating into other cell types.
“Using stem cells, you can preserve the full genome and then regenerate the animal at any future point in time,” Selvaraj said. “Stem cells undergo self-renewal and are immortal, so you can use some and refreeze them. This provides an inexhaustible store that you can use into the future.”
The research recently was published in “Biology Open.” pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov and search for "34719702" for more information.
Companies launch climate pilot
Nestlé recently launched a pilot project aimed at reducing a dairy farm’s environmental footprint to net-zero emissions. Nestlé Germany will support a dairy farm in Germany for the next three years. The farm will be operated by Hochwald, a cooperative that supplies mozzarella cheese for Nestlé Wagner pizzas.
The farm in central Germany has 135 cows. The pilot project is led by the Nürtingen-Geislingen University of Applied Sciences. It will receive scientific and technical advice from project partners Thünen Institute for Business Administration and the Lake Constance Foundation.
Scientists from the Nürtingen-Geislingen University of Applied Sciences will calculate all of the farm’s emissions. That will be followed by about 30 defined measures to reduce greenhouse gases. That includes optimal feeding of cows, gas-tight manure storage, construction of a biogas plant, energy generation through photovoltaic systems, and optimized herd management.
Arable land and grassland at the farm also are undergoing regenerative management, and hedges and trees are planted so that more greenhouse gases may be stored. The aim is to reduce the farm's emissions to net zero after three to five years.
"It takes decades for hedges and trees to grow really tall and for soil to build up enough humus, said Markus Frank, a professor of plant-health management at the Nürtingen-Geislingen University of Applied Sciences. “So we’re modeling how much carbon dioxide the plants and the soil can really store."
Visit hochwald.de for more information.
Renewable natural gas pact formed
Consumers Energy and Swisslane Farms recently agreed to build a biodigester facility in Michigan. It will convert dairy manure into renewable natural gas.
Swisslane Farms, located near Alto, Michigan, plans to provide manure to the production facility. A closed biodigester will capture methane from the manure, clean and condition it, and place it in existing gas pipelines. The methane-capture process is equivalent to removing about 4,000 gasoline-fuel vehicles from the road each year, according to Consumers Energy.
The $17-million project, which requires regulatory approval, could start production in late 2023. Ultimately the biodigester could produce enough renewable natural gas annually to heat about 1,000 homes.
Swisslane Farms recently won the national Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability Award from the Innovation Center for the U.S. The farm also operates Dairy Discovery, a nonprofit dedicated to educating the West Michigan community about dairy-production practices and technology.
Consumers Energy set in 2019 a goal to achieve net-zero methane emissions by 2030. The plan includes accelerated infrastructure replacement, innovative leak detection, and process changes to eliminate, avoid and minimize methane emissions. Visit ConsumersEnergy.com and SwissLaneFarms.com for more information.