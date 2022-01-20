Dairy Resources

Recognition nominations sought
Nominations for the 2022 World Dairy Expo Recognition Awards are being accepted through Feb. 1. Expo will honor dairy-industry leaders in three categories – Dairy Producer of the Year, Industry Person of the Year, and International Person of the Year. Organizations, academic staff, producers and others are encouraged to nominate individuals. Qualifications for each of the three awards are highlighted.
Dairy Producer(s) of the Year – Presented to an active dairy producer whose primary source of income is derived from his or her dairy enterprise. The producer excels in efficient production and breeding of dairy animals while incorporating progressive management practices. The award recipient’s community, government, marketing and World Dairy Expo involvement also will be considered.
Industry Person(s) of the Year – The award is presented in recognition of an individual’s excellence in research, development, education, marketing, manufacturing or other fields, which are a part of an industry or institution that provides goods or services to the dairy industry. A resident of the United States, the award recipient may be an active dairy producer whose primary achievements are industry focused.
International Person(s) of the Year – Living primarily outside of the United States, the individual who receives the award will be recognized for his or her contribution to international research, development, education, marketing, manufacturing or other fields, which are a part of an industry or institution that provides goods or services to the international dairy industry.
The individuals selected to receive the awards will be recognized Oct. 5 during World Dairy Expo 2022 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit worlddairyexpo.com or contact wde@wdexpo.com or 608-224-6455 for more information.
Heat-tolerance genes identified
Researchers at Australia’s Agriculture Victoria are a step closer to unlocking the genetic code to breeding more heat-resistant dairy cows. Researchers have identified five genes strongly associated with heat tolerance.
The findings come after studying about 500,000 milk records from about 30,000 Holstein cows. The large sample size has helped the team pinpoint specific regions in the cow’s deoxyribonucleic acid that controls heat regulation. Researchers discovered that genes associated with the nervous system were critical for heat tolerance.
The research team is using the results from the study to begin a five-year research project. The team will test and compare the newly found heat-tolerant genes with deoxyribonucleic acid from dairy cows across Australia to find new ways to identify the most heat-tolerant cows for breeding.
The study is part of the DairyBio program, a $55-million research partnership between Agriculture Victoria, Dairy Australia and the Gardiner Foundation. Visit dairybio.com.au for more information.
Reforms proposed to USDA
The Northeast Dairy Task Force recently sent recommendations to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for better supporting struggling family-scale and organic dairy operations. More than 20 task force partners developed the recommendations. The Organic Trade Association signed on to 31 of the recommendations. A few of the recommendations are highlighted.
- Launch a pilot Dairy Farmstead Modernization cost-share program.
- Issue multi-year grants via cooperative agreements to incentivize institutional procurement of regional organic dairy.
- Ensure that all Women, Infants and Children Program recipients can use their benefits to purchase organic food, particularly organic milk and other organic dairy products.
- Immediately publish and implement the Origin of Livestock and Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices final rules.
Visit ota.com and search for “Northeast Dairy Taskforce Recommendations” for more information.
Funds donated to British Columbia
Semex along with its owners, EastGen and CIAQ, recently donated a combined $100,000 to the British Columbia Dairy Association. That adds to a $100,000 donation previously made by its other owner WestGen.
The British Columbia Dairy Association established an emergency-recovery fund. All monies raised are directed toward providing urgently needed services and supplies to dairy farms and their families.
As people in British Columbia deal with the devastation brought by significant floods, producers in Eastern Canada are united in support of their colleagues and partners in British Columbia, said Gerrit Wensink, president of EastGen. Semex and its its owners are genetic-solutions providers. Visit semex.com for more information.