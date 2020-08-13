Industry consolidation detailed
The number of licensed U.S. dairy herds declined by more than half between 2002 and 2019, with an accelerating rate of decline in 2018 and 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service. The agency recently released “Consolidation in U.S. Dairy Farming,” a report that details the continuing structural and geographic transformation of U.S. dairy farming. It identifies the financial and productive factors that have driven structural and geographic shifts, and evaluates prospects for further consolidation. Visit ers.usda.gov and search for "dairy consolidation" for more information.
Association seeks research proposals
Holstein Association USA is seeking research proposals to help improve profitability with Holstein cattle. Principal investigators at U.S. universities or nonprofits are eligible to apply for grants. The deadline to submit proposals is Aug. 15.
The organization is interested in research that advances the profitability and health of Holstein cattle through genetics. But proposals researching other areas of improvement also are welcomed. Grants are expected to be funded within the range of $10,000 to $80,000 per year. Grant durations are expected to be one to three years.
Holstein Association USA has funded three projects to date. A North Carolina State University study is focused on how genomic information can be used to manage inbreeding. A University of California-Davis project is exploring the opportunity to breed Holstein cows for heat tolerance using the slick-hair gene. The third project is being completed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which is focused on genetic and physiological aspects of double ovulation and twinning in lactating cows. Visit holsteinusa.com or contact rshanks@holstein.com for more information.