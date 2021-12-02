Dairy Resources

Enteric methane targeted
Novel feed-management strategies to reduce enteric-methane emissions in dairy cattle is the goal of a new project launched by The Nature Conservancy, the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, and the Institute for Feed Education and Research. Working with as many as 10 dairy farms in Michigan and Wisconsin, researchers will combine on-farm trials and demonstrations of emerging technologies with engagement of stakeholders. The project will provide direct financial support to participating farmers to cover their costs of participation. Each organization will have a key role in the project.
- The Nature Conservancy will oversee project management and lead producer and stakeholder survey efforts to inform project deliverables and corresponding outreach, education and engagement.
- The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy will lead on-farm trials and demonstrations and oversee outreach and communication of project findings.
- The Institute for Feed Education and Research will develop and manage the industry and scientific-expert panel to provide technical review and insights and manage a third party to undertake on-farm trial economic assessment.
Feed rations and feed additives can significantly impact the carbon footprint associated with dairy, livestock and poultry production, said Lara Moody, executive director of the Institute for Feed Education and Research. The feed industry is integral to developing and supporting strategies for reduced greenhouse-gas emissions on farms, she said.
Feed management, including additives, to reduce emissions is gaining interest as an approach to reduce the dairy industry’s carbon footprint. But the strategies aren’t widely used within the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service programs.
And projects don’t currently exist to generate credits within carbon markets, making it difficult to support an economic case for adoption, according to the project partners. The new project aims to better understand barriers to adoption and overcome them by sharing on-trial results, economic assessments and scientific insights.
The USDA recently announced a $537,440 award for the project through its Conservation Innovation Grants On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trial program. With project partner resource contributions, the project will total more than $800,000. Visit nature.org and usdairy.com and ifeeder.org for more information.
Partners advance initiative
The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, Syngenta and The Nature Conservancy recently entered the next phase of a collaboration with dairy farmers to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, improve water quality, and strengthen farm resilience.
The collaboration aims to develop a replicable program and toolset to scale adoption of best management practices in feed/forage production and feed efficiency. Since launching in spring 2021 the group has been working with Wisconsin-based dairy farmers who belong to the Foremost Farms USA dairy cooperative. The team is working to expand to more states and increase the number of participating farms.
The work is part of the U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative, a five-year collaborative effort launched in 2020. The initiative features research, on-farm pilots and partner-based strategies to develop a pathway to reaching the 2050 environmental stewardship goals set by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.
The initiative seeks to accelerate voluntary action to reduce environmental impacts by making sustainable practices and technologies more accessible and affordable to U.S. dairy farms of all sizes and geographies.
The collaboration includes opportunities to incorporate hybrid feeds that can improve the digestibility of starch in cattle feed. From a lifecycle-analysis perspective, potential environmental savings and benefits from increasing feed efficiency are significant for climate-impacting greenhouse-gas emissions, as well as land, water and energy use, according to the partners.
Farmers will be offered a toolkit of recommended practices. That includes cover crops and reduced tillage to implement with support from a collective team of experts. Visit usdairy.com for more information.
Grant competition to open
Small- to medium-sized dairy farmers, entrepreneurs and processors in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin can prepare now to apply for a new $1 million round of grants administered by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance. The advance notice enables applicants to develop business plans, secure vendor quotes, and take advantage of webinars and other resources offered by the alliance.
The Dairy Business Builder grant competition opens Feb. 1, 2022. Completed applications will be due March 31. Eligible projects will include dairy-farm diversification and on-farm processing, creation of value-added dairy products, and efforts to market dairy products for export. Reimbursement grants of as much as $50,000 each will be awarded through a competitive review process.
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance will host a webinar in January. It will feature additional guidance for the upcoming grant program. Visit cdr.wisc.edu/dbia for more information.
Dairy entries accepted
Entries of cheese, butter, yogurt and dry dairy ingredients are being accepted now through Jan. 26 for the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest. Hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association the biennial contest is considered to be the world’s largest technical dairy-products evaluation.
A record-setting 3,667 entries were submitted in 2020. Entries were submitted by cheesemakers in 26 countries and 36 U.S. states. A Gruyère made in Bern, Switzerland by Michael Spycher of Bergkäserei Fritzenhaus for Gourmino AG. was named the 2020 World Champion Cheese.
“Competing in the World Championship Cheese Contest isn’t just a way to earn a prestigious title; it’s a way for cheesemakers to show potential customers just how outstanding their products are,” said John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
The 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest will feature 141 classes of dairy products, including expanded classifications for washed rind, sheep’s milk, blue and cream cheeses, as well as instantized whey protein. Entries cost $75 per product when submitted online. Paper submissions cost $85 per product.
All entries must be submitted by Jan. 26. Judging will occur March 1-3 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit WorldChampionCheese.org or contact kstrohmenger@wischeesemakers.org for more information.
Companies to advance probiotics
Fonterra and VitaKey Inc. recently formed an agreement to advance Fonterra’s probiotic strains. VitaKey specializes in the precision delivery of nutrition.
The VitaKey platform is based on technology licensed from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and developed at the Langer Laboratory. Fonterra is looking to design dairy products that incorporate targeted and time-controlled release of specific dairy nutrients. It’s starting with probiotics to preserve freshness for a longer period of time. The time-controlled release also is expected to allow nutrients to be more active and beneficial in the body.
Because nutrients are encapsulated and targeted, Fonterra can use less milk in production. That will make milk go further while reducing food waste, according to Judith Swales, CEO for Fonterra’s Asia Pacific region.
The first step in the collaboration aims to stabilize probiotics and deliver them to the digestive tract. Visit fonterra.com and vitakey.com for more information.
UK targets net zero
Dairy UK, the United Kingdom's dairy association, recently launched a plan to reach net-zero carbon by 2050. It also plans to set a minimum standard for improvement across the entire industry.
The organization's working groups are comprised of farmers, processors, retailers, data companies, academics and trade associations. They’ll be working on accounting and reporting of carbon footprints using both Global Warming Potential 100 and Global Warming Potential. They also plan to calculate an updated carbon footprint for the industry and develop best practices on how to reduce emissions at farm level. Visit assets.publishing.service.gov.uk and search for "net zero strategy" for more information.
Leadership to transition
The board of directors of Dairy Farmers of America recently appointed Dennis Rodenbaugh to serve as president and CEI effective at the end of 2022. He will succeed Richard Smith who plans to retire after leading the organization for the past 16 years.
Rodenbaugh has a background in dairy-farm management and ownership as well as banking and finance. He currently serves as Dairy Farmers of America’s executive vice president and president, council operations and ingredients solutions. He has led numerous business units since joining the organization in 2007, including milk marketing, member services and global ingredient divisions. Visit dfamilk.com for more information.
Entrepreneurs sought
Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Dairy Farmers of America CoLAB Accelerator program. The program will begin in April and run through June 2022. It was developed to foster relationships with startup companies and advance innovative solutions in the areas of agricultural technologies and dairy-food products.
The CoLAB Accelerator is looking for companies with applications or technologies related to any portion of the dairy value chain. That includes but isn’t limited to animal health, farm-data management, herd health and management, supply chain optimization, farm labor and sustainability. Of particular interest are antibiotic alternatives, renewable- or alternative-energy methods, farm-labor solutions, food-waste technologies, automation and robotics, on-farm connectivity, animal identification and monitoring, and animal-transport technologies.
On the food front the accelerator seeks early-stage food-product companies that are dairy-focused or dairy-based. Companies developing innovative processing or manufacturing technologies for dairy products also will be considered. Visit colab.dfamilk.com and f6s.com/dfacolabaccel2022/apply for more information.
Methane-reducing additive planned
Royal DSM is increasing production capacity for Bovaer, its methane-reducing feed additive for ruminants. The company will increase production at a new plant at its existing site in Dalry, Scotland. The additive’s production is expected to begin in 2025.
According to Royal DSM the feed additive reduces enteric-methane emissions by about 30 percent in dairy cows and more in beef cows. The company has received regulatory approvals in Brazil and Chile for the additive. DSM has available initial commercial-product volumes for near-term market development.
The Dalry, Scotland site of produces vitamins for the human and animal nutrition and health sectors, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and personal-care industries. Visit dsm.com for more information.
Flooding challenges British Columbia
Unprecedented flooding in Canada’s British Columbia recently created severe challenges for dairy farmers as well as its entire agriculture community.
Sixty-three dairy farms in the province’s Fraser Valley were affected by an evacuation order due to flooding. Affected farmers, their neighbors and others worked together to evacuate thousands of cattle to high ground.
Dairy farmers unaffected by the flooding have welcomed cattle to their own farms. They're ensuring the cattle are milked, fed and cared for until the animals can be returned to their home farms.
Many people have contacted the British Columbia Dairy Association with offers of assistance, donations to support affected farmers and words of encouragement.
“This has been the most challenging year for dairy farmers in British Columbia I can recall, with drought, pandemic and now flood,” says Holger Schwichtenberg, chair of the British Columbia Dairy Association’s board and a dairy farmer from Agassiz, British Columbia.
Due to road closures the British Columbia Milk Marketing Board temporarily suspended milk pickup at many farms. Milk trucks were unable to reach many farms due to flooding. Even when a farm was accessible, a truck may have been unable to reach a processing plant. The British Columbia Dairy Association said it would work with the board and farmers to ensure pickup would be restored as soon as transportation routes were passable.
The British Columbia Milk Marketing Board was prioritizing deliveries to fluid plants to ensure consumers’ needs were being served. British Columbia Dairy will work with processors to minimize the impact, ensuring the best possible supply of local food for British Columbians. Visit contactus@bcdairy.ca for more information.
Dairy-ingredients market forecast
The global dairy-ingredients market in 2021 is estimated to be valued at more than $63 billion. It's projected to reach about $90 billion by 2026, according to market analyst marketsandmarkets.
An increase in consumption of ready-to-eat and functional foods is driving the global market. It's complemented by the versatile application of dairy ingredients and increased consumer awareness on healthy eating.
The milk-powder segment is estimated to have the greatest growth in value in 2021. Milk powder, proteins, milk-fat concentrates, lactose and its derivatives, and other types – milk and whey peptides, dairy-protein fractions, other proteins and colostrum – are some of the most common types of dairy ingredients.
The milk-powder segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. It’s a direct substitute for fluid milk and is used in varied applications such as bakery, dairy and infant nutrition. Skimmed-milk powder forms the core of the hotel restaurant catering industry. Due to an adverse after-effect of the COVID-19 lockdown, sales and stockpiling of unsold milk powder have been plaguing the dairy industry.
The dry-form segment is estimated to account for a larger market share among the different forms of dairy ingredients. Dry-dairy ingredients are made from either milk or whey. Milk powder, casein, caseinates and milk-protein concentrates are milk-based ingredients. Lactose and its derivatives, whey-protein concentrates and whey-protein isolates are derived from whey.
Milk ingredients contain essential nutrients in a dry form that’s easily absorbed by the body. They’re used in various dietary and therapeutic contexts, such as low-calorie food, sports nutrition and infant formula.
Milk powder is used mainly in chocolate products, breads, pastries and sweets. Skimmed-milk powder is used mainly in products containing reconstituted milk such as yogurt, milk-based desserts and ice creams, chocolate products, baby-milk formula, and animal feed. The transportation and storage costs of dry ingredients are less expensive than fresh ingredients, which results in the reduced cost of final products. As a result they’re preferred by manufacturers.
The demand for functional foods has created opportunities for dairy-ingredient manufacturers in emerging markets. The Asia Pacific region is the dominant market for dairy ingredients. It's expected to experience the fastest growth among all of the regions. An increase in health awareness has pushed the market for functional and fortified foods, which is creating demand for dairy ingredients.
Manufacturers have been using dairy ingredients since they’re known to have versatile functional and nutritional properties such as providing richness, texture, flavor and color to food products. Visit marketsandmarkets.com and search for "dairy ingredients market" for more information.
European board calls for reforms
Representatives from 12 European countries recently met at the European Milk Board’s general assembly to discuss key solutions for the dairy sector. Milk production is declining in major production countries. European milk producers’ representatives are reaffirming the need for a change in strategy to guarantee a future for the sector, farmers and the reliable production of food.
Existing cost pressures, a burden on producers due to the current export and import strategy, is compounded by income pressures created by current and future strategies such as the Green Deal and “Farm to Fork,” the board said. Environmental and climate measures are required for all society’s sectors. But they must be balanced. Current strategies must be designed so they’re manageable for dairy farmers and effective for the environment and climate, the dairy producers said.
The unanimous opinion of the general assembly was that it was imperative for the solutions to create general framework conditions that guarantee a cost-covering producer price to correct past mistakes and prevent new mistakes in a green policy. The dairy farmer representatives highlighted the need for instruments that can temporarily limit production in times of crisis, and for policy focused on solid financing of sustainability measures. For the farming sector that must mean that production costs – including the costs of sustainability – are covered and not shifted on to producers, they said. Visit europeanmilkboard.org for more information.
Manure, residues heat homes
Cow manure, crop residues, food waste and household sewage will produce enough green gas to heat more than 750,000 homes in Britain in winter 2021-2022, according to the Energy Networks Association. The organization recently published “Britain’s Green Gas Scoreboard,” which shows that enough biomethane green gas is being produced to supply 770,654 homes while also displacing natural gas.
The gas is being injected into Britain’s gas grid. It’s being used for home heating and in industry. It also is being used to generate electricity. Highlights from the association’s report are featured.
- A total of 109 biomethane green-gas production sites are connected to Britain’s gas grid. Developers are building 23 more sites.
- Food waste from food processing sites and restaurants is providing enough biomethane to heat 211,552 homes.
- Manure is providing enough biomethane to heat 83,100 homes.
- Crop residues from wheat, barley and corn fields are providing enough biomethane to heat 151,109 homes.
- Sewage plants are providing enough biomethane to heat 128,442 homes.
More than 180 ‘flexible generation’ gas-power plants are connected to the gas grid. They’re designed to support local wind and solar-farm developments by providing electricity for times when the sun isn't shining and wind isn't blowing. They’re planned to be converted to run on hydrogen under the "Gas Goes Green Pathway." Visit energynetworks.org for more information.