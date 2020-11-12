Ontario dairy processors receive funding
The government of Canada recently added $2.5 million to the Dairy Processing Investment Fund. The program was established to provide funding to dairy processors to improve productivity and competitiveness. It also is expected to help processors prepare for market changes resulting from the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.
The program provides non-repayable contributions to support projects through capital investment or access to expertise. Three processors in Ontario will receive funding from the most recent investment.
- Empire Cheese Co-operative of Campbellford, Ontario, is receiving funding for the acquisition and installation of a new milk silo, cheese vats and overhead carriages.
- Kawartha Dairy Limited of Bobcaygeon, Ontario, is receiving funding for the acquisition of new ice-cream processing equipment and installation of refrigeration systems.
- Mariposa Dairy Limited of Lindsay, Ontario, is receiving funding for the purchase and installation of a new soft goat-cheese production line and a specialty hard-cheese production line. The project is expected to result in increased demand for goat milk, a reduction in production costs, increased exports and creation of jobs.
- Kawartha and Mariposa also will receive a total of more than $85,000 from the Canadian government’s Emergency Processing Fund. The funding is intended to enhance worker safety in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Kawartha is receiving funding to support purchase of personal-protective equipment and social-distancing structures such as plexiglass barriers.
- Mariposa is receiving funding to adapt its manufacturing facility and production process to accommodate new social-distancing protocols and practices. That involves installing protective barriers, a new air-filtration system, a new hand-wash and sanitation station, and temperature screening kiosks with thermometers.
There are more than 500 dairy processors in Canada, including 164 in Ontario. Ontario dairy processors account for about 40 percent of total Canadian dairy sales, reaching about $6 billion annually. The Ontario dairy-processing industry provides more than 8,000 jobs. Visit agr.gc.ca and search for "Dairy Processing Investment Fund" and agr.gc.ca and search for "Emergency Processing Fund" for more information.
European Milk Board elects leaders
The European Milk Board recently elected Sieta van Keimpema from the Netherlands as its new president. Kjartan Poulsen from Denmark will serve as vice-president. The executive committee continues to be served by Boris Gondouin from France, Pat McCormack from Ireland, and Roberto Cavaliere from Italy. The European Milk Board also welcomed Elmar Hannen from Germany and Guy Francq from Belgium as new members of the executive committee.
The board’s outgoing president Erwin Schöpges said he wishes to focus on the development of Fair Milk in Belgium and some African countries. His fellow dairy farmers thanked him for his work and involvement in the organization of demonstrations, which have contributed to the organization’s growth.
The European Milk Board also thanked Johannes Pfaller from Germany for his long-standing commitment to fight for fair-trade relations and against the dumping of European surpluses in African markets.
Advocating for a crisis-proof agricultural policy will be at the top of the organization’s agenda, van Keimpema said.
The European Green Deal and the Farm-to-Fork Strategy also need to be considered from a clear producer perspective; the European Milk Board will continue to engage with political decision-makers and provide constructive contributions, she said.
Francq said, “With the Fair Milk project we’ve already demonstrated in many European countries that cost-covering prices and environmental and climate protection can go hand in hand. Fair Milk also helps build bridges between producers and consumers.”
Gondouin said Fair Milk still has growth potential.
“It’s very important to take this project to other countries as well. But if cost-covering prices are to become commonplace in the dairy sector as a whole, we need the appropriate political framework.”
Visit europeanmilkboard.org for more information.
Company aims to replace cows with fungus
Two Dutch businessmen recently launched a search for a fungal strain that turns grass into milk proteins without the use of cows. The founders of “Those Vegan Cowboys” will reward with 2.5 million euro the microbiologist who delivers the desired spore. The business partners aim to produce cheese and other ‘dairy’ products through plant-based precision fermentation. The first cheese product is expected to hit the market in seven years, but the ‘bounty hunt’ is intended to accelerate the process, they said.
One of the business partners, Jaap Korteweg, is a ninth-generation farmer himself.
“Dairy farming has always been about efficiency and being a good steward for the land and its animals,” he said. “Life animals have become wasteful and pitiful cogs in an otherwise fully automated production process. Replace the animals and a new vista opens. What I like about it is that dairy farmers will still remain vital in the new production chain. They own the best grass land.”
The new process is being established and the company’s laboratory team has identified the first microbial caseins. Creating casein micelles in bulk is the biggest hurdle in producing plant-based cheese. Those Vegan Cowboys is seeking a fungus that is more stable and efficient than the strains they currently use. Visit thosevegancowboys.com for more information.
Foreign dairy-market forecasts
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agriculture Service recently provided dairy forecasts for Japan and New Zealand. Japan’s fluid-milk production is projected to increase about one percent in both 2020 and 2021 as increased numbers of young heifers born in 2018 and 2019 start milking.
Japan’s school closures in spring – due to the COVID-19 pandemic – pushed excess fresh milk to the production of butter and non-fat dry milk. With foodservice demand sluggish increased production will expand stocks of both commodities and put downward pressure on imports in 2020 and 2021. Cheese production is forecast to increase slightly in both years driven by increased availability of fluid milk and steady demand growth. Imports are expected to remain flat.
New Zealand’s milk production in 2021 is forecast at 22 million metric tons. That’s a slight decrease from the record volume now estimated for 2020 at 22.19 million metric tons. That’s a result of marginally reduced dairy-cow numbers and is based on expectations of a return to more typical milk yields during the second half of the year.
Recovery has been exceptional after New Zealand’s North Island experienced drought that persisted for most of the first half of 2020. Dairy processors continue to diversify milk away from the main commodities and toward fresh cheese and infant milk formula. Processors also are providing new consumer offerings for staples such as butter and cheese. Visit fas.usda.gov for more information.
Cornell researcher earns award
Andrew LaPierre, a researcher at Cornell University, recently earned from Kemin Industries the 2020 Charlie Sniffen Graduate Student Award. LaPierre was recognized for his work on amino-acid requirements of lactating dairy cattle.
LaPierre’s work has created new understanding about the important role of amino-acid nutrition in dairy-cattle performance, said Daryl Schraad, president of Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health-North America.
The annual award honoring Sniffen is a partnership between Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health-North America, Cornell University and the William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute. Throughout his career Sniffen published more than 100 peer-reviewed industry-journal articles, more than 140 abstracts and more than 400 trade-publication articles on dairy nutrition.
Hailing from Chazy, New York, LaPierre earned a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and a master’s degree in animal nutrition at the University of Illinois. He began his doctoral work in ruminant nutrition in 2016. Visit kemin.com for more information.
Biogas project produces RNG
Aemetis Inc. recently began producing biogas from the first two dairies in a 17 digester-biogas project. The below-zero carbon-intensity gas is initially being used to produce fuel ethanol at the Aemetis Advanced Fuels Keyes facility in Keyes, California. Aemetis also produces sanitizer alcohol and various feed products at the facility.
The Cupertino, California-based company is converting dairy methane to renewable natural gas for transportation fuel. With the addition of 15 dairy digesters, utility interconnection and dispensing fuel to truck fleets, Aemetis is positioned to capitalize on the below-zero carbon transportation market, according to Eric McAfee, the company’s chairman and CEO.
In December 2020 the company plans to begin construction of a system that will convert dairy biogas to renewable natural gas. It will be injected into the Pacific Gas and Electric Company pipeline or used as renewable compressed natural gas at the company’s onsite fueling station.
The company plans to continue development in 2021 of 15 dairy digesters and related pipeline in the 17 dairy-digester renewable-natural-gas cluster located near the Aemetis Keyes plant. Visit aemetis.com for more information.