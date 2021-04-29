Dairy Resources

Non-traditional credit survey participants sought
A research study about non-traditional credit use among dairy farmers in Wisconsin and surrounding areas is being conducted. Eligible participants are sought for an online survey. The study is being conducted by Andrew Stevens, an assistant professor of agricultural and applied economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Eligible participants who complete the survey by May 15 may enter a drawing for one of five $200 Amazon gift cards. Visit uwmadison.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6Du85LR5ntbgzb0 to take the survey or call 608-263-3212 or 608-265-4312 for more information.
Dairy-sustainability efforts showcased
Dairy Management Inc. will highlight through May examples of environmental progress being made on dairy farms and throughout the dairy-supply chain. The organization will showcase videos, articles and infographics highlighting farmer stories.
The organization and media partner Vox also have released a video examining what would happen to nutrition and the environment if the country’s dairy-cow herd was removed. The video is based on a study by Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The checkoff has led efforts to build awareness in the past six months about dairy’s role in sustainable, equitable and secure food systems. The efforts were sparked by the announcement of the 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals and Net Zero Initiative.
Heather Oldani, Dairy Management Inc.’s executive vice-president of corporate communications, said the organization is primarily focused on three audiences to build trust and sales.
- Thought leaders – Leaders and decision-makers within organizations who expect stakeholders to understand that the climate challenge is a systemic problem interconnected with global issues.
- Conflicted health-seeker Millennial parents – They’re concerned about what they’re feeding their children and how food is made. They’re expecting organizations and the people who make their products to help them be more environmentally friendly and ethical in their daily lives.
- Gen Z – They’re looking for authenticity and expect companies to help them navigate global issues such as the environment.
Sustainability will have added focus with the United Nations’ Food Systems Summit in fall 2021. The summit’s goal is to raise awareness and shape commitments that can transform food systems to resolve hunger, reduce diet-related disease and restore environmental health.
“It’s important we tell the story of the incredible things farmers and the dairy community are doing to demonstrate their care for the land and animals in the realm of sustainability,” Oldani said. “It’s an opportunity for dairy and all of agriculture to say this is the essential role we can play in sustainable food production and one we’ve played for generations.”
Visit vox.com/ad/22362045/dairy-cows-nutritional-impact-environment to watch the video on how an absence of dairy cows would affect nutrition and the environment. Visit usdairy.com and search for "climate change" for the study conducted by Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Quesalupa returns to Taco Bell for limited time
The Quesalupa is being returned to Taco Bell’s menu. The new version is cheesier than its predecessor, say dairy-checkoff scientists.
The Quesalupa debuted in early 2016 as a limited-time only offering. But it left a positive impression on the restaurant chain’s customers, said Mike Ciresi, senior dairy scientist for Dairy Management Inc. He works onsite at Taco Bell headquarters in Irvine, California.
With its flaky flatbread shell the Quesalupa is now stuffed with a blend of whole-milk mozzarella and Pepper Jack cheese. The shell is deep-fried before adding traditional taco fillings, including sour cream and cheddar. The new version has “significantly more” cheese than the original, Ciresi said.
It will be offered again for a limited time – for a period of 10 weeks beginning March 11.
Ciresi and fellow Dairy Management Inc. scientist Kimber Lew said the new version required updates to assure it could be produced consistently in more than 7,000 Taco Bell kitchens across the country. They spent about two years working with new suppliers and updating the recipe. They said they’re confident the new Quesalupa will be very popular with customers and that it will help dairy producers at the same time. Visit usdairy.com and tacobell.com for more information.
Companies to pilot sustainability program
Bel Brands USA and Land O'Lakes Inc. recently formed a partnership to implement practices that promote soil health and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. The three-year pilot program will be one of the first to use Land O'Lakes' Truterra Insights Engine to track changes on a dairy farm.
The companies will support adoption of sustainable-farming methods, such as cover cropping, by a Land O’Lakes member farm in South Dakota. The farm supplies milk to Bel Brands.
The farm will work with the Land O'Lakes Dairy 2025 Commitment team and use the Truterra Insights Engine to capture actionable data about on-farm sustainable-agriculture practices. The tool will be used to provide a different level of data and transparency to better inform management decisions across an entire farm. acre by acre. It will track changes and improvements in greenhouse-gas emissions and soil erosion. Visit belbrandsusa.com for more information.
Partners launch carbon-capture project
First Milk, Nestlé and Agricarbon recently launched a soil carbon-capture project in the United Kingdom. The project establishes a comprehensive soil-carbon baseline for First Milk farms. First Milk is a dairy farmer-owned cooperative.
The project will involve soil-carbon analysis to quantify over time soil-carbon sequestration. The initial phases of the project are being conducted in partnership with Nestlé, which is building scientific data to drive carbon-reduction progress in its supply chain.
The project will begin with the monitoring of carbon sequestration on 40 farms. There are plans to expand the program to 100 First Milk farms by the end of 2021. The project is being led by Helaina Black, a soil-ecologist and honorary associate at the James Hutton Institute.
Mark Brooking, sustainability director at First Milk, said the cooperative is launching regenerative-action plans for its members. The cooperative also aims to sequester 100,000 metric tons of carbon in soils per year by 2025.
Robin Sundaram, responsible-sourcing manager at Nestlé UK, said his company is committed to supporting farmers to implement regenerative-agricultural practices to improve soil health and increase soil-carbon sequestration. Visit firstmilk.co.uk for more information.
Partners to capture methane in natural-gas project
BP and Aria Energy recently launched a project to capture methane from waste at three California dairy farms and process it into renewable-natural gas. The project – RNG Moovers – combines the expertise of three companies.
Aria Energy captures biogas released from organic waste and refines it to remove contaminants and increase heat content, resulting in renewable-natural gas.
Aligned Digesters builds and operates digesters and has relationships with dairy owners nationwide.
BP delivers renewable-natural gas to the transportation sector through a 20-year offtake agreement executed by its low carbon trading business.
Visit bp.com/US and ariaenergy.com and aligneddigesters.com for more information.
Dairy organization elects board members
Members of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin recently elected two new board members. Paul Lippert of Pittsville, Wisconsin, and Brady Weiland of Columbus, Wisconsin, will serve as the new directors. They each will serve three-year terms. The organization also re-elected director Janet Clark of Rosendale, Wisconsin, to a second term on the board.
Clark is an owner of Vision Aire Farms LLC. She farms with her husband, Travis Clark, her parents, Roger and Sandy Grade, and her brother and sister-in-law, David and Torrie Grade. They milk 140 Holsteins and farm 1,200 acres of owned and rented land. Janet Clark is responsible for the dairy farm’s financial management. She earned a bachelor's degree in agri-business management from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She also serves as a board member of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
Lippert owns Grass Ridge Farm LLC with his father, Matt Lippert, and brother Carl Lippert. The dairy is home to 600 registered Holsteins and Jerseys as well as 500 head of young stock. Paul Lippert oversees herd health, employee management, agronomy and financial analysis. He earned a degree in dairy science from UW-River Falls, and also completed the Farm and Industry Short Course at UW-Madison.
Weiland owns and operates Weiland Dairy LLC with his parents, brothers and seven employees. He oversees the 600-cow dairy with a focus on management practices and genetics. After graduating from Madison Area Technical College with a certificate in diesel technology, he furthered his education at the UW-Farm and Industry Short Course.
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s board meets throughout the year to plan the organization’s educational programs and establish other ways to achieve its mission of building a better dairy industry. Visit pdpw.org for more information.
Dairy Farmers of America accelerator selects startups
Facial recognition software for cows, nanotechnologies to help treat mastitis and a single-serve, snack-sized cheese bar are just a few of the startup companies selected to be part of Dairy Farmers of America’s 2021 DFA CoLab Accelerator class.
Four of the companies are developing cutting-edge technologies that can help solve problems for dairy farmers. Three of the companies are exploring new possibilities for dairy foods, said Doug Dresslaer, director of innovation at Dairy Farmers of America.
Agricultural technologies developed
- CattleEye aims to deliver a cloud-based artificial-intelligence platform for interpreting visual imagery of cattle from industry-standard web cameras. The platform autonomously identifies individual animals to extract insights such as gait, lameness and other animal-welfare indicators.
- DairyOffice is designed as a central location for all data sets collected on a farm. The platform is built to integrate with herd-management software and sensors, feed systems, and ration-formulation programs. The platform then manages data collection and provides spreadsheets and other analytical tools that are updated with the collection of new data.
- H2Ok Innovations has designed a data-analytics platform and propriety sensor to help manufacturers gain real-time visibility into industrial liquid systems. The system enables data-driven optimization operations that can be used in manufacturing facilities and potentially on farms.
- VERI Nano has created a nanotechnology that is used as a bovine-teat sealant, disinfectant, antimicrobial coating, skincare and wound-care treatment.
Dairy-food products developed
- Saga Ventures has developed a single-serve cheese snack bar. It features fresh California ingredients infused with two cups of milk, local fruits, nuts and spices that consumers can use to create their own snack-sized cheeseboard with 17 grams of protein.
- SimpliFed has used nutritional and microbiome science to develop a personalized organic formula and nutrition supplements to bridge the gap between breast milk and infant formula.
- The Modern Milkman has designed an online platform that offers fresh, local quality products delivered directly to the consumer. The subscription-based model connects farmers with their communities and communities with fresh and local products.
The DFA CoLab Accelerator is a 90-day program focused on dairy-product innovations and new technologies for dairy farms. Startups will be provided information on the dairy industry and will have opportunities to work with executives from Dairy Farmers of America and other investors and industry leaders. Participants will receive advice and participate in educational sessions on finance, business development, distribution and supply chain, product development, brand building, sales and marketing, packaging and pricing.
The startups will pitch their ideas on a demonstration day in late June. Visit colab.dfamilk.com for more information.
Organic dairy releases life-cycle assessment
Horizon Organic of Broomfield, Colorado, recently released a life-cycle assessment on its half gallons pf whole milk. The certified-organic dairy processor aims to achieve carbon neutrality and eventually be carbon positive.
The company a year ago announced its goal to become the first national dairy brand to be carbon positive across its supply chain. Its life-cycle assessment of whole-milk half gallons is summarized.
- Two-thirds of its greenhouse-gas emissions come from on-farm activities such as soil management, enteric fermentation, manure management and milking.
- One-third of emissions come from off-farm activities such as manufacturing, transportation, final product, packaging and end-of-life.
Horizon Organic is taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint from farm to refrigerator.
- Enhance soil health: Horizon Organic farmers already are enrolled in the Danone North America Soil Health Initiative, which represents 28,000 acres or 26.4 million gallons of organic milk. More farmers will be enrolling soon. The initiative works with farmers to institute soil-health programs to reduce and store carbon, in partnership with Sustainable Environmental Consultants and its EcoPractices platform.
- Enrich animals: Horizon Organic prioritizes cow welfare and health. The company is working with each farm to identify additional ways to improve both, such as providing calf-jackets to keep calves warm, shade covers to keep cows cool, and brushes to keep them comfortable. The company also is working with farmers to optimize dairy rations and manure management to further reduce emissions.
- Improve processing and distribution: One-hundred percent of the electricity currently used at Horizon Organic-owned processing plants is derived from wind power through the purchase of renewable-energy certificates or through power-purchase agreements. The company also has pledged to accelerate transition to low-carbon and sustainable-fuel technologies by supporting the BSR Sustainable Fuel Buyers principles to help reduce emissions from processing plants to retailers.
- Transition packaging: The company’s half-gallon cartons are widely recyclable. The company plans to make 100 percent of packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.
Horizon Organic is part of Danone North America. Danone's global goal is to become net-zero by 2050. Visit horizon.com for more information.