Visit Purple Cow Gift Shop online
World Dairy Expo 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but its Purple Cow Gift Shop is offering online sales. The online store features World Dairy Expo apparel and cow paraphernalia. World Dairy Expo is pledging 10 percent of all profits from the online store to the National Children's Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety.
The Marshfield, Wisconsin-based center’s scientists and staff focus on research and outreach activities to help farm owners, parents and supervisors identify and address hazards associated with agricultural work and rural environments.
The online store will remain open through the end of 2020. Shipping and pick-up options are available for customers in the United States and Canada. Additional items will be added to the store periodically so watch the Purple Cow Gift Shop Facebook page for updates. Visit www.worlddairyexpo.com and facebook.com/PurpleCowGifts for more information.
Association names elite performers
Holstein Association USA recently recognized “Elite Performer” cows – 330 cows have earned National Elite Performer honors; 324 cows have been designated as Regional Elite Performers.
Cows eligible for the recognition must complete at least three lactations in a herd participating in Holstein Association USA's TriStar program, completing the most recent lactation in the previous calendar year. They must be classified Very Good-85 or greater, and have at least 87 percent Registered Holstein ancestry.
Eligible cows are ranked based on pounds of combined fat and protein per day in milk. The top 1 percent receives the National Elite Performer award. Those cows are then removed from consideration and the top 1 percent of eligible cows from each of nine regions are honored as Regional Elite Performers.
The cut-off for combined pounds of fat and protein produced per day for the National Elite Performer list was 8.23. The best ranking 2020 National Elite Performer cow produced 11.84 pounds of fat and protein per day.
The 2020 National Elite Performers are owned by 78 breeders from 14 states. The Regional Elite Performers are owned by 162 breeders from 23 states. A list of honorees is available. Visit www.holsteinusa.com and then click on Awards in the main menu; select Elite Performer tab for more information.
Canada invests in agriculture, food sectors
The government of Canada is planning to invest more than $252 million to support Canadian farmers, food businesses and food processors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced the government plans to propose an additional $200 million in borrowing capacity for the sector.
Key elements of the package will increase borrowing capacity for the Canadian Dairy Commission and additional funding in the AgriRecovery Framework for a set-aside program. That would include dairy cull cows, according to Dairy Farmers of Canada.
Demand for milk has greatly fluctuated from one week to another; despite efforts to manage production to align with consumer needs, bottlenecks resulted in milk having to be disposed at farms, said Pierre Lampron, president of Dairy Farmers of Canada. The situation was compounded by a dramatic decrease in demand from the foodservice industry.
The government’s announcement includes a commitment to increase the Canadian Dairy Commission's capacity to store dairy products until the market rebounds, according to Dairy Farmers of Canada. That commitment needs to be fulfilled because it will provide relief to the dairy sector to help align dairy production to meet consumer needs now and in coming months, Lampron said. Visit agr.gc.ca and dairyfarmersofcanada.ca for more information.
Dairy data-deal completed
Dairy.com recently acquired majority ownership of My Dairy Dashboard after reaching an agreement with cofounder Virtus Nutrition. The My Dairy Dashboard platform automates data collected from multiple sources, standardizes information for consistency across farms, and provides visual insights into metrics.
The team at Virtus Nutrition guided the direction of the dashboard after Virtus Nutrition and Dairy.com launched it in 2017. Mitch Norby will remain the lead for the My Dairy Dashboard business unit for Dairy.com.
Dairy.com provides software-as-a-service solutions and actionable dairy-market intelligence. The on-line dashboard connects and visualizes dairy-farm data from multiple sources so producers can identify trends and make decisions, according to Dairy.com. Visit dairy.com/my-dairy-dashboard for more information.
Leukemia virus-assay developed
A new test to identify cows with the greatest probability of transmitting bovine leukemia virus has been developed by researchers at CentralStar. The "Bovine Leukemia Virus Super-Shedders" polymerase-chain reaction assay determines concentration of the proviral deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – of the virus in a cow’s blood. That helps to identify the most infectious cows in a herd.
In collaboration with Michigan State University, CentralStar research demonstrates that identifying and prioritizing management of super-shedders is an effective strategy in a bovine leukemia virus-control program. Animals with a bovine leukemia virus-DNA to cow DNA ratio greater than 1.0 are considered super-shedders with advanced disease and are most likely to transmit the virus to other animals.
Bovine leukemia virus reduces milk yield, altering cow immunity and shortening productive lifespan.
The ‘test and cull’ method previously used for bovine leukemia virus eradication in other countries isn’t feasible in the United States given that about half of U.S. dairy cows are infected, said Kelly Sporer, research scientist and diagnostic technical specialist, CentralStar Cooperative. Visit www.mycentralstar.com for more information.
Foundation donates, supports dairy
The Alliant Energy Foundation recently donated $20,000 to two Wisconsin food banks. The donation is intended to benefit dairy farmers and communities throughout America’s Dairyland.
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will use the funds to purchase dairy products from dairy producers in communities served by Alliant Energy in Wisconsin. The food banks will then distribute the food to families in need.
The donation will help farmers and producers benefit financially from the purchase of dairy products and help to prevent wasted milk, according to Alliant Energy. Visit alliantenergy.com for more information.
Bioproducts from dairy waste evaluated
The potential for using bioproducts from dairy-waste streams is being evaluated by researchers at the University of Idaho. The project will create bioproducts from manure that can be transported and used in more distant areas for crop production or for products such as plastics.
The five-year project is titled “Creating a New Bioeconomy for Dairies to Increase Nutrient Recycling, Enhance Productivity of Crops & Stimulate Prosperity in Rural America.” The goal is to support dairy producers in adopting technologies and processes that transform nutrients extracted from manure into alternatives for commercial fertilizers and other value-added bioproducts.
Research will evaluate the effectiveness and economic value of the bioproducts used on different soil types and the various commodities grown in traditional southern Idaho crop rotations. Researchers also will explore the potential for product commercialization.
The project presents an economic opportunity for the dairy industry, said Mark McGuire, associate dean and director for the University of Idaho-Agricultural Experiment Station. The award emphasizes the importance of the university's effort to establish the nation’s largest research dairy, the Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, in Idaho’s Magic Valley.
The grant is directly associated with why the center is needed, McGuire said. It’s an assessment of how the dairy industry contributes to agricultural sustainability.
Research will address constraints on water usage and environmental quality. It also is expected to support dairy, livestock, cropland and food-processing industries.
The research center’s dairy is slated for completion in 2023. But research already has begun. More than 800 soil samples at the dairy site will establish an environmental baseline for further studies.
The project has been awarded a $10-million grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Visit uidaho.edu/cals and cris.nifa.usda.gov for more information.
Company earns Plant of Year award
Baker Cheese, a fourth-generation family-owned cheese manufacturer based in St. Cloud, Wisconsin, recently earned the 2020 Dairy Plant of the Year. It received the award from the national trade publication, “Dairy Foods.” One of 12 U.S. dairy-processing plants nominated for the recognition, Baker Cheese received the most votes in a five-week-long online promotion.
Nominated facilities manufacture fluid milk, cheese, ice cream and-or cultured-dairy products. They are recognized for innovative manufacturing processes, facility expansions and progressive work in the industry. Baker Cheese has had six expansions since 1985. The most recent expansion features an additional production line for increased production of private label, conventional and organic string cheese. Visit BakerCheese.com and dairyfoods.com for more information.
COVID-19 prevention, management resources offered
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Milk Producers Federation recently issued new and updated guidance to minimize the risk of COVID-19 to dairy farmers, family, employees and essential professional and service providers. The resources are available in both English and Spanish language.
English language
Interim Guidance for Agriculture Workers and Employers, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Department of Labor. Visit U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .gov and search for "agricultural workers and employers."
Agricultural Employer Checklist for Creating a COVID-19 Assessment and Control Plan, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Visit U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .gov and search for "agricultural employer checklist"
Dairy Farmer Handbook on Coronavirus Prevention and Management, National Milk Producers Federation. Visit nmpf.org and search for "dairy farmer handbook on coronavirus"
Recommended Protocols for Dairy Farms When an Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19, National Milk Producers Federation. Visit National Milk Producers Federation .org and search for "recommended protocols for dairy farms"
Staying Proactive on the Farm: COVID-19, Adapted from Dairy Farmers of America materials. Visit National Milk Producers Federation .org and search for "staying proactive on the farm"
Poster: What You Need to Know Now About Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Your Dairy, Alltech. Visit alltech.com and search for "what you need to know about coronavirus"
Spanish language
Interim Guidance for Agriculture Workers and Employers, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Department of Labor. Visit espanol.U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .gov and search for "guidance for agricultural workers and employers"
Dairy Farmer Handbook on Coronavirus Prevention and Management, National Milk Producers Federation. Visit National Milk Producers Federation .org and search for "manual sobre la prevencion"
Staying Proactive on the Farm: COVID-19, Adapted from Dairy Farmers of America materials. Visit National Milk Producers Federation .org and search for "coronavirus poster Spanish"
Poster: What You Need to Know Now About Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Your Dairy, Alltech. Visit National Milk Producers Federation .org and search for "what you need to know about coronavirus"
Video: What is a Virus and How Can We Protect Our Loved Ones? Alltech. Visit players.brightcove.net and search for "que es un virus" for more information.
Wisconsin farm among national sustainability awardees
Rosy-Lane Holsteins of Watertown, Wisconsin, is among the six winners of the 2020 U.S. Dairy Sustainability Awards. Managed by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, the award program honors dairy farms, businesses and partnerships whose practices improve the well-being of people, animals and the planet. More than 70 U.S. dairy farms, businesses and collaborative partnerships have been honored since 2011.
An emphasis on cow health at Rosy-Lane Holsteins started with incorporating cattle-genetic technologies. The owners breed cows that live longer and are less susceptible to disease and illness. Genetics has helped the farm produce 1.7 pounds of milk for every pound of feed for the milking herd. The average U.S. dairy attains 1.5 pounds, according to Cornell University. Rosy-Lane is at 1.67 pounds for 2019, meaning it produces about 70 more semi-tankers of milk per year using the same inputs as other dairy farms.
The sustainability awards are judged by an independent panel of dairy and conservation experts. They consider innovation, scalability and ability to be replicated when selecting winners. Among the criteria to apply for the awards are participation and good standing in the Farmers Assuring Responsible Management animal-care program and use of its environmental-stewardship online tool for determining their greenhouse-gas emissions and energy footprint. Both initiatives are part of the U.S. Dairy Stewardship Commitment. The six 2020 U.S. Dairy Sustainability Awards winners are listed.
- Rosy-Lane Holsteins of Watertown, Wisconsin
- Twin Birch Dairy of Skaneateles, New York
- Threemile Canyon Farms of Boardman, Oregon
- Turkey Hill Clean Water Partnership in Pennsylvania
- Sustainable Conservation, Netafim, De Jager & McRee Dairies, Western United Dairies of California
- Leprino Foods Company of Greeley, Colorado
Visit usdairy.com and search for "sustainability awards" for more information.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin elects board members
The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board of directors recently re-elected Jeff Strassburg as chairman of the board at its annual meeting. Strassburg is a fifth-generation dairy farmer from Wittenburg, Wisconsin. He represents District 9, consisting of Menomonee, Shawano and Waupaca counties. He will lead the organization through the next fiscal year, which began July 1 and will conclude June 30, 2021. Board members elected to serve on the executive committee are listed.
- Vice-chairperson – Janet Clark of Rosendale, District 16
- Secretary – Julie Maurer of Newton, District 17
- Treasurer – Jay Stauffacher of Darlington, District 23
- Chairperson, communications committee – Steven Sternweis of Marshfield, District 8
- Chairperson, channel-management committee – David Bangart of Greenwood, District 7
- Chairperson of policy-bylaw committee – Kay Zwald of Hammond, District 5
- Chairperson of Center for Dairy Research liaison committee – Mike Verhasselt of Kaukauna, District 11
Before the election of officers, newly elected directors were officially seated on the board.
- Brenda Schloneger of District 1, representing Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn counties
- Sara Behgat-Eggert of District 4, representing Barron and Polk counties
- Tasha Schleis of District 10, representing Brown, Door and Kewaunee counties
- Mark Crave of District 19, representing Columbia and Dodge counties
The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board of directors is comprised of 25 dairy farmers elected by their peers for three-year terms. The directors lead dairy-marketing and promotion efforts, set policies and procedures, supervise business affairs, and approve annual budgets on behalf of Wisconsin dairy farmers. Visit WisconsinDairy.org for more information.
Dairy Quality Award nominations sought
Dairy producers who consistently market excellent-quality milk are eligible to be nominated for the National Mastitis Council’s National Dairy Quality Awards program. The nomination deadline is Aug. 31.
The awards program recognizes U.S. dairy producers who market milk with a low somatic-cell count and low standard plate count. Judges also evaluate dairy producers’ systems of monitoring udder health, milking routine, protocols for detection and treatment of clinical and subclinical cases of mastitis, and strategies for overall herd health and welfare.
Veterinarians, Extension agents, dairy-processor field staff and consultants are encouraged to nominate herds that exemplify milk-quality excellence. Dairy producers may not nominate themselves or their peers. Visit nmconline.org/ndqa or contact jdsattler@nmconline.org or 414-587-5839 for more information.
Milk-protein market forecast to reach $13 billion
The global milk-protein market is projected to reach more than $13 billion by 2022 in terms of value. The market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 6.5 percent. The multi-functionality of milk protein increases its adoption in end-use applications. Growing demand for increased protein, nutritious products and premium products also has expanded the application areas of milk protein in the food and beverage industries, according to market analyst marketsandmarkets.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in terms of value. The increase in population and per capita income in India and China, coupled with increased preference for high-protein products, is forecast to drive demand from end-use segments such as the sports-nutrition sector and the confectionery and bakery industries.
Dairy and food-product manufacturers are investing in new food and beverage applications using milk protein for changing consumer demand. Dairy-protein product manufacturers are optimizing offerings by selecting and combining specific milk-protein components. The composition and processing of the proteins affect digestion, nutrient absorption and functioning of amino acids, according to marketsandmarkets.
The infant-formula market is projected to grow the most due to its nutritional value. The increase in cases of food allergies and lactose-intolerance among infants is a factor for growth of the milk-protein market. The infant-nutrition sector presents potential for milk-protein manufacturers due to the availability of options for developing new and customized infant formulas as well as governmental support. Visit marketsandmarkets.com for more information.