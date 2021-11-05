Dairy Resources

Goat cheese crowned world champion
A soft goat cheese named “Olavidia,” made by Quesos y Besos of Jaén, Spain, was named World Champion Cheese at the World Cheese Awards. The competition, featuring more than 4,000 cheese entries from 45 countries, was held Nov. 3 in Oviedo, Spain.
Produced by a family-run business established in 2017, Olavidia has brought international acclaim to Silvia Peláez and her team. The cheese is matured with Penicillium Candidum and a layer of olive stone ash running through its middle.
Second place was awarded to an Epoisses Berthaut Perrière, made by Fromagerie Berthaut in France and entered by Savencia Fromage & Dairy.
Third place was awarded to Eminence Grise – Tomme Chèvre Grise au Bleu. It was made by Van der Heiden Kaas in the Netherlands.
All entries were judged in a single day as 250 experts from 38 countries considered their appearance, texture, aroma and flavor. The World Cheese Awards event is organized by the Guild of Fine Food. Visit gff.co.uk for more information.
Dairy entries accepted
Entries of cheese, butter, yogurt and dry dairy ingredients are being accepted now through Jan. 26 for the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest. Hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association the biennial contest is considered to be the world’s largest technical dairy-products evaluation.
A record-setting 3,667 entries were submitted in 2020. Entries were submitted by cheesemakers in 26 countries and 36 U.S. states. A Gruyère made in Bern, Switzerland by Michael Spycher of Bergkäserei Fritzenhaus for Gourmino AG. was named the 2020 World Champion Cheese.
“Competing in the World Championship Cheese Contest isn’t just a way to earn a prestigious title; it’s a way for cheesemakers to show potential customers just how outstanding their products are,” said John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
The 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest will feature 141 classes of dairy products, including expanded classifications for washed rind, sheep’s milk, blue and cream cheeses, as well as instantized whey protein. Entries cost $75 per product when submitted online. Paper submissions cost $85 per product.
All entries must be submitted by Jan. 26. Judging will occur March 1-3 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit WorldChampionCheese.org or contact kstrohmenger@wischeesemakers.org for more information.
Companies to advance probiotics
Fonterra and VitaKey Inc. recently formed an agreement to advance Fonterra’s probiotic strains. VitaKey specializes in the precision delivery of nutrition.
The VitaKey platform is based on technology licensed from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and developed at the Langer Laboratory. Fonterra is looking to design dairy products that incorporate targeted and time-controlled release of specific dairy nutrients. It’s starting with probiotics to preserve freshness for a longer period of time. The time-controlled release also is expected to allow nutrients to be more active and beneficial in the body.
Because nutrients are encapsulated and targeted, Fonterra can use less milk in production. That will make milk go further while reducing food waste, according to Judith Swales, CEO for Fonterra’s Asia Pacific region.
The first step in the collaboration aims to stabilize probiotics and deliver them to the digestive tract. Visit fonterra.com and vitakey.com for more information.
UK targets net zero
Dairy UK, the United Kingdom's dairy association, recently launched a plan to reach net-zero carbon by 2050. It also plans to set a minimum standard for improvement across the entire industry.
The organization's working groups are comprised of farmers, processors, retailers, data companies, academics and trade associations. They’ll be working on accounting and reporting of carbon footprints using both Global Warming Potential 100 and Global Warming Potential. They also plan to calculate an updated carbon footprint for the industry and develop best practices on how to reduce emissions at farm level. Visit assets.publishing.service.gov.uk and search for "net zero strategy" for more information.
Leadership to transition
The board of directors of Dairy Farmers of America recently appointed Dennis Rodenbaugh to serve as president and chief executive officer, effective at the end of 2022. He will succeed Richard Smith who plans to retire after leading the organization for the past 16 years.
Rodenbaugh has a background in dairy-farm management and ownership as well as banking and finance. He currently serves as Dairy Farmers of America’s executive vice president and president, council operations and Ingredients Solutions. He has led numerous business units since joining the organization in 2007, including milk marketing, member services and global ingredient divisions. Visit dfamilk.com for more information.