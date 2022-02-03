Dairy Resources

Milk-pricing forum planned
The American Dairy Coalition will host a webinar to discuss federal milk-pricing strategies. The “Future of Federal Milk Pricing Forum” will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Central Standard Time Feb. 15.
The forum will begin the process of building consensus about updated milk-pricing strategies that are more acceptable at the farm level. Cooperatives and processors are having the same conversations, but the American Dairy Coalition’s first forum is by farmers for farmers. It’s focused on hearing directly from farmers, presidents of state and national dairy farmer organizations, and/or their leadership.
The webinar will be moderated by Dave Natzke, editor of “Progressive Dairy.” Three panelists will provide comments before the forum is opened to those registering for three-minute time slots.
- Calvin Covington, a retired cooperative CEO, will discuss what Federal Milk Marketing Orders do and don’t do as well as what they can and can’t do.
- Frank Doll, a dairy producer and a member of the American Farm Bureau dairy-policy committee, will review recommendations that recently were discussed by the Farm Bureau’s dairy working group.
- Mike McCully, a dairy-industry consultant, will provide a perspective on how changes to the Class I fluid milk-pricing formula affect farm mailbox milk prices.
A bipartisan U.S. Senate bill was introduced in November. If passed, it would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to hold national Federal Milk Marketing Order hearings. Discussions will soon be underway regarding the 2023 Farm Bill, where milk-pricing changes may be considered.
“The Federal Milk-Marketing Order system is complex with regional, national and global factors,” said Laurie Fischer, CEO of the American Dairy Coalition. “We’ve seen the impact of a pricing change in the Class I formula that was made legislatively in the last Farm Bill without a vetted hearing process or farmer input.”
We must never let this happen again. Our webinar offers dairy farmers and their state and national organizations the opportunity to have a voice and to provide leadership in how milk is priced in the future.”
Questions to consider for input
- What are your top three federal milk-pricing concerns that you feel need immediate attention and change?
- What role would you say the government should play in the areas listed?
- pricing of milk
- oversight of timely payment
- accurate weights and measures
- benchmarking indexes
- price discovery
- Because only Class I regulated plants are legally mandated to pay the Federal Milk Marketing Order minimums, should the system be limited to just Class I?
- What pricing tools are helpful to farmers to manage risks?
The aforementioned questions are just a few thought-starters. The main goal of the forum is to hear dairy farmer perspectives.
Those registering will receive the webinar link and access information to participate. Those requesting time to speak will receive an additional follow-up email from the American Dairy Coalition. Visit americandairycoalition.wufoo.com/forms/qny3t5f02q0idd for more information.
Herds recognized for efficiency
Six herds with 12-month pregnancy rates of 32 percent or more recently were recognized with the CentralStar Cooperative ReproStar Award. The herds are listed.
- Marshland Acres, Durand, Wisconsin
- Raterink Dairy Farm, Zeeland, Michigan
- Wepner Farms LLC, Manawa, Wisconsin
- Elsinger Dairy, Lomira, Wisconsin
- Zahn Farms LLC, Gillett, Wisconsin
- 3-D Dairy LLC, Malone, Wisconsin
The herds have good conception rates for third- and greater-lactation cows. Efficiency also means a large percent of the cows are pregnant by three cycles, and that there are no open cows more than 270 days in milk, said Julie Ainsworth, coordinator of dairy-records consulting for CentralStar.
A panel of judges evaluates each dairy’s data for multiple factors known to influence pregnancy rates. Visit centralstar.info/ReproStarAward for more information.