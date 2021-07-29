Dairy Resources

Dairy-processing certificate offered
The Center for Dairy Research is offering "Certificate in Dairy Processing," an online dairy industry-training program, beginning Sept. 2. The 10-week online course is geared toward anyone wanting a clearer understanding of dairy-plant processes. During the program, a new live-streamed lecture and discussion session will be held each Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. from Sept. 2 to Nov. 11.
The program features topics such as “Understanding Milk,” “Dairy Microbiology, Testing and Equipment 101,” “Production of Cheese,” and “Food Safety and Sanitation." Register by Aug. 15. Visit cdr.wisc.edu and click on "short courses" for more information.
Virtual-interview applicants sought
Holstein Association USA is holding a Virtual Interview Contest for Junior Holstein members. The program is designed to prepare youth for real-world opportunities, giving them the chance to sharpen their resume writing and interview skills. The top three winners in each age division will be awarded cash prizes.
The contest is open to youth ages 12 to 21 as of Jan. 1, 2021. Individuals must be a junior member of Holstein Association USA to be eligible for the contest.
The contest will be split into three age categories. Individuals in the junior division – ages 12 to 14 – will apply for a mock scenario award trip to World Dairy Expo. Individuals in the intermediate division – ages 15 to 17 – will apply for a mock educational scholarship. Individuals in the senior division – ages 18 to 21 – will apply for a first job in their desired career path after completing post-secondary education.
Applicants will be judged on their combined cover letter and resume score. As many as 15 applicants from each age division will be selected for a virtual interview with a panel of three judges. Participants will be given written feedback on their cover letter and resume. Those who reach the interview phase also will receive written feedback on their interview.
Cash prizes of $250 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place will be awarded in the junior and intermediate divisions. In the senior division, youth will be awarded cash prizes of $500 for first place, $250 for second place, and $100 for third place.
Interested youth should send by Sept. 1 a cover letter and resume corresponding to their appropriate age division to kdunklee@holstein.com. Youth who are selected for the virtual interview round will be notified in September with interviews to follow in October. Visit holsteinusa.com and click on the "Juniors" tab for more information.
World Dairy Expo selects virtual farm tours
World Dairy Expo recently selected eight dairies to be featured in its “Virtual Farm Tours.” The dairy farms feature the latest in technology, genetics, environmental efforts, on-site processing, community ties and – for the first time – dairy goats. Dairy owners and managers share a visual presentation followed by a question-and-answer segment with audience members.
The 2021 World Dairy Expo Virtual Farm Tour may be enjoyed in person at World Dairy Expo or online through ExpoTV on Expo’s website. The schedule is listed.
Sept. 28, noon, Newalta Dairy LLC, Pipestone, Minnesota
Sept. 29, 10 a.m., Royal Dairy, Royal City, Washington
Sept. 29, noon, Laughing Goat LLC, Cuba City, Wisconsin
Sept. 30, 10 a.m., Steinhurst Dairy LLC, Creston, Ohio
Sept. 30, noon, Donley Farms, Shoshone, Idaho
Oct. 1, 10 a.m., Hildebrand Farms Dairy, Junction City, Kansas
Oct. 1, noon, Hendrickson Dairy, Menahga, Minnesota
Oct. 2, 10 a.m.. Prairieland Dairy, Belleville, Wisconsin
World Dairy Expo will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 2 at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way in Madison, Wisconsin. The Virtual Farm Tours will be presented daily in Mendota Room 1 of the Exhibition Hall. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.
Farms convert manure to natural gas
Ground recently was broken for three projects that will involve converting dairy manure into renewable natural gas. The projects in Michigan are owned by and will be operated through subsidiaries of Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, a partnership with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. The projects are expected to be completed by the first half of 2022.
The Red Arrow project in Hartford, Michigan, will use anaerobic digestion to convert 200,000 gallons of manure per day from 5,750 dairy cows into about 128,000 metric million British thermal units of renewable natural gas annually. The facility will generate more than 37,000 tons of greenhouse-gas credits annually. The renewable natural gas produced at Red Arrow Dairy will be injected into the ANR Pipeline.
The SunRyz project in Morenci, Michigan, will convert 133,000 gallons of manure per day from 3,250 dairy cows into about 76,000 metric million British thermal units of renewable natural gas annually. The facility will generate about 30,000 tons of greenhouse-gas emissions credits. The renewable natural gas generated at SunRyz Dairy will be injected into the Rover pipeline.
The Meadow Rock Renewable Natural Gas project in Greenville, Michigan, will convert 75,000 gallons of manure per day from 3,020 dairy cows into about 67,000 million British thermal units of renewable natural gas annually. The facility will generate about 31,000 tons of greenhouse-gas emissions credits. Renewable natural gas produced at Meadow Rock Dairy will be injected into the ANR Pipeline.
After methane is extracted from the processed manure, the remaining soil nutrients will be returned to the dairy farms for use as fertilizer and water for forage crops. The partnerships will enable the farms to reduce land application of raw manure as well as odor. They also will help improve water quality and nutrient-management practices, according to Brightmark. Visit brightmark.com for more information.
Acquisition expands technology services
Dairy.com recently acquired ever.ag, a provider of crop insurance, commodity brokerage, technology and other services for the dairy, grain and livestock sectors. The acquisition will expand Dairy.com’s offerings of software, risk-management resources, services and market intelligence.
The company stated that its plan is to enable farmers and cooperatives, and processors and other end-users to leverage multiple options for powering their part of the agricultural supply chain.
With the acquisition Dairy.com has more than 200 team members in seven global locations, with 65 specifically dedicated to supporting the risk management and market-intelligence needs of thousands of farmers and hundreds of commercial firms. Dairy.com will be positioned to bring together elements of ever.ag's Vault farm software with Dairy.com's My Dairy Dashboard technology and proprietary producer portals. Visit Dairy.com for more information.
Somatic-cell reference in development
Good udder health leads to improved animal welfare, production efficiency, animal health, and a reduction in the use of antimicrobials. When an infection occurs somatic-cell counts in the udder generally increase. Therefore milk somatic-cell count is used globally as an indicator of udder health and milk quality, according to the International Dairy Federation.
Somatic-cell counting is one of the most frequently performed tests worldwide, estimated at more than 500 million tests annually. It’s used in food legislation, payment for milk composition and quality, and has a major impact on farm management and breeding programs.
The International Dairy Federation and the International Committee for Animal Recording are developing a reference system for somatic-cell counting aimed at improving the equivalence of results. Implementation of the material is underway.
Obtaining a reliable somatic-cell count with a reference method is challenging. The current International Standard ISO 13366-1 | IDF 148-1 on enumeration of somatic cells is a method based on direct microscopic-cell counting of stained cells. The reference method derives from old techniques and could be improved with the use of newly available technologies, according to the International Dairy Federation. In the past few years, new methods for identification of cells have been developed that are less dependent on the operator and provide reliable measures.
The organizations’ new publication proposes criteria that could be used to help map potential improvement and-or methods. Detailed protocols on how such methods could be used routinely for reference-testing purposes will need to be developed to progress toward a future reference method for somatic-cell counting. Visit fil-idf.org and search for “Bulletin of the IDF 510/2021" for more information.
California farm serves as Net Zero Project pilot
Trinkler Dairy Farm of Ceres, California, is the first pilot farm in the Net Zero Initiative. The initiative is an on-farm pathway to advance the industrywide 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals set through the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. The goals focus on achieving carbon neutrality, optimizing water usage and improving water quality.
Work is underway to identify additional partners to conduct pilots on as many as five dairies. The goal is to test technologies and practices within the Net Zero Initiative’s Dairy Scale for Good pillar. The initiative will enable farms of all sizes and geographies to advance environmental progress and demonstrate the economic viability of achieving net-zero emissions.
Trinkler Dairy Farms has been supplying milk to Carnation since 2014. With an initial $1.5-million investment from Nestlé, the dairy will install technology and incorporate practices to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions. The goal is to achieve a reduction of 30 percent by 2023 and to achieve net-zero emissions within five years.
The initiative focuses on feed production, enteric-methane reduction, energy efficiency and manure management. Caleb Harper, who serves as executive director of the Dairy Scale for Good pilot program, said that economic viability and the ability to diversify revenue streams are key factors for farmers who choose to participate in the project. The pilot works to reduce the risk of investment so it can be applied to all farms across the country to improve environmental performance and the farmer’s bottom line, he said.
The impact at Trinkler Dairy Farm will be assessed using science-based measurement tools. Data will be analyzed by checkoff and academic scientists beginning in 2022. Nestlé will scale the solutions implemented at the farm to more dairy farms in coming years. Visit usdairy.com for more information.
Fat-free grass-fed milk launched
To meet consumer demand for a fat-free grass-fed organic milk option, Organic Valley has launched Fat Free Grassmilk. The company’s Grassmilk line is made with milk from third-party certified grass-fed cows on organic family farms.
Cows must be on pasture for more than 150 days per year and fed 100 percent grass and dried forages year around to earn certification. The resulting milk features the subtle seasonal flavors of the pasture that consumers look for in a grass-fed product, according to Organic Valley. Visit organicvalley.coop for more information.
Sustainability outlook series updated
The International Dairy Federation recently released the 4th edition of its "Dairy Sustainability Outlook" series. The series provides new case studies to support the dairy sector in delivering on its commitment to sustainable development, guided by the five action tracks of the United Nations Food Systems Summit.
Sustainable development depends on collaboration between governments, international organizations, the private sector and individuals. Finding new ways to reduce environmental impact, manage resources more efficiently, and increase benefits to biodiversity and bioeconomy is a crucial part of the dairy sector’s commitment to continuous improvement.
The industry’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals was formalized by the Dairy Declaration of Rotterdam. It was signed in 2016 by the International Dairy Federation and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The Dairy Sustainable Outlook series provides examples of programs, activities and projects implemented by the dairy sector around the world. The global dairy sector has been engaged in preparation for the UN Food Systems Summit. It has submitted solutions that could be scaled to improve food systems such as school milk programs, the Dairy Sustainability Framework, Net Zero, Pathways to Low Carbon Dairy, Dairy Nourishes Africa and Protein Quality.
The new edition of the Dairy Sustainable Outlook looks at how dairy contributes to global health and wellness by delivering nutrition in the form of protein and essential vitamins and minerals. Case studies demonstrate how dairy helps reduce poverty and contribute to nutritional security, and how dairy production is part of critical infrastructure. Without dairy animals grazing land and transforming grass, by-products and inedible plants into milk, a pasture that is highly productive would become unproductive. Land degradation and biodiversity losses could occur, according to the International Dairy Organization. Visit fil-idf.org and search for “Dairy Sustainability Outlook” for more information.
Global dairy trends highlighted
Innova Market Insights recently published research showing that consumers want their dairy purchases to satisfy multiple concerns and cravings. Attitudes and opinions vary widely from one category to another. Milk and yogurt purchases for example, are driven mainly by daily nutrition needs while taste is king in cheese choices.
Traceability and sustainable-farming methods also are increasingly important for milk shoppers. About half of yogurt consumers prefer products to have some type of extra health benefit while messages related to nature and tradition are more likely to attract buyers of cheese.
The popularity of dairy varies widely in different parts of the world. For example, there is a marked divide between Europe – a region of dairy lovers – and Asia, where there’s much less of a tradition of consumption. For example 9 out of 10 Russians see cheese as a typical grocery purchase compared to just 1 in 10 in China, according to Lu Ann Williams, global insights director at Innova Market Insights.
But research also shows that Asians are far more likely than Western consumers to be increasing their dairy intakes – 42 percent in China and Vietnam compared to 13 percent to 14 percent in France and Germany. While there’s less dairy consumption in Asia, there's hope for wider interest and more mainstream dairy purchasing in the future.
Differing habits also are reflected in data showing which dairy products go with which meals. Breakfast is particularly important for milk and yogurt consumption. Cheese is consumed more evenly across main meals.
There are notable regional trends. Latin Americans over-index on the use of dairy products at the breakfast table while Scandinavians prefer yogurt at breakfast time. Yogurt is more likely to find a place at the lunch or dinner table in France and Turkey.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has intensified consumer interest in naturalness and traceability, and these will be important for dairy innovators in the future. Increasing competition from plant-based alternatives also increases pressure on the dairy industry to understand consumers’ needs and target them accordingly. Visit innovamarketinsights.com for more information.
Cheese Makers seek award nominations
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association invites industry professionals to nominate their peers for outstanding contributions to the dairy-processing industry. Several awards are open for nominations.
The Cheese Industry Champion Award is given to industry leaders who, through their everyday business decisions, have created opportunity for others and spurred industry growth. People to be considered are CEOs, directors, presidents and vice-presidents of their companies who may not have cheesemaking obligations but lead and direct resources. John Jeter of Hilmar Cheese Company and Don Menzner of Marathon Cheese Corporation were honored in 2021 with the award.
The Distinguished Service Award recognizes supplier-partner members who have played a significant role in building the success of the United States dairy industry, contributing innovations in dairy manufacturing. The award was presented in 2021 to Craig Linz of Tetra Pak Inc. and Jerry Lippert of Nelson-Jameson Inc.
The Vanguard Award is reserved for cheesemakers or cheese-manufacturing employees who are considered groundbreakers for their innovations in day-to-day dairy operations. The award was presented in 2021 to Steve Buholzer of Klondike Cheese Company and Ray Palubicki of Outagamie Producers Cooperative - Alto Dairy.
The Babcock Award recognizes the contributions of those in education or affiliate organizations to partner with cheesemakers in the pursuit of dairy-industry innovation and excellence. The organization in 2021 presented the award to Bob Cropp of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Marianne Smukowski of the Center for Dairy Research.
Nominations are due Aug. 25. Visit WisCheeseMakers.org to submit nominations. Nominations will be considered by the members of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association recognition committee. Awards will be presented at CheeseExpo 2022, which will be held Apr. 12-14 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.