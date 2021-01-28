Dairy Resources

Show love with cheese
Wisconsin Cheese recently declared cheese as the universal love language of 2021. "With a stinky 2020 that had us feeling bleu, there's no cheddar way to celebrate a gouda Valentine's Day than by sending a heart-shaped box of delicious Wisconsin Cheese," say Wisconsin Cheese and the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
Nominate by Jan. 31 a cheese-obsessed friend, sibling, significant other, coworker or other. They will receive one of 500 limited-edition heart-shaped boxes containing five Wisconsin specialty cheeses and a custom cheese-themed greeting. The cheese is crafted by multi-generation cheesemakers including Master Cheesemakers.
Crave Brothers chocolate Mascarpone – Sweet cream with chocolate, which can be enjoyed as a dip for fresh strawberries
Cedar Grove Butterkäse – Short for "buttery cheese" because of its soft and silky, buttery texture
Wood River Creamery black-truffle Cheddar Gruyere – The aromatic truffle added to the aged cheddar and gruyere blend creates a complex, sophisticated flavor.
Roth Buttermilk Blue – an award-winning creamy blue cheese
Henning's maple bourbon Cheddar – full-bodied white cheddar with hints of maple, caramel and molasses
Visit WisconsinCheese.com/ForTheLoveOfCheese for more information.
Dairy Signal sports new look
A new year means a new look for "The Dairy Signal," a free, online educational program produced by the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin. Dairy Signal features new graphics and a new searchable archive of all numbered episodes.
The Dairy Signal was launched in early April 2020. It was developed in response to the need for timely, fact-based information about dairy markets, processing and the industry at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Shelly Mayer, the organization's executive director and a dairy farmer from Slinger, Wisconsin.
The Dairy Signal episodes air live from noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Recorded sessions are available later in the day. Each live session offers attendees an opportunity to interact with the speakers through slido.com and entering the code #myPDPW. Visit pdpw.org or contact 800-947-7379 or mail@pdpw.org for more information.