Dairy Resources

Preventive controls course offered
The Center for Dairy Research and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protections will host a new in-person short course Apr. 20. The course is meant for Preventive Controls Qualified Individuals looking for more detail on four major preventive controls – process, allergen, supply chain and sanitation.
The course will include examples of each type of preventive control, justification and discussion of relevant hazards, critical limits, monitoring, corrective actions, verification, records and validation for dairy operations. A pre-requisite for the course is having a Preventive Controls Qualified Individual certificate.
The course is scheduled to take place in the Center for Dairy Research’s new addition to Babcock Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Visit cdr.wisc.edu and search for "advanced preventive controls" for more information.
Appointees to serve board
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently appointed 12 members to serve on the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. The 12 appointees will serve three-year terms, effective through Oct. 31, 2024. The newly appointed members are listed.
• Eugene Kazemier, Oregon, Region 1
• Christina Medeiros, California. Region 2
• Aaron Wickstrom, California, Region 2
• Suzanne Vold, Minnesota, Region 5
• Sara Bahgat-Eggert, Wisconsin, Region 6
• Kallan Rex, Idaho, Region 8
• Caleb Crothers, Maryland, Region 11
Reappointed members are listed.
• David Jackson, Texas, Region 4
• Randy Roecker, Wisconsin, Region 6
• Douglas Carroll, Iowa, Region 7
• Cynthia Adam, Indiana, Region 9
• Patricia Bikowsky, New York, Region 12
The board is composed of 36 dairy-farmer members. They represent 12 geographic regions in the United States and one importer member who represents dairy importers. The board was established by the Dairy Production Stabilization Act of 1983 to develop and administer a coordinated program of advertising and promotion to increase demand for dairy products and ingredients.
The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service monitors the board’s operations. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for “National Dairy Promotion & Research Board” for more information.
Thai retailers to visit Wisconsin
The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and the Center for Dairy Research will help host a group of cheese retailers and cheese marketing specialists from Thailand in 2022. The visit will be supported by a Cochran Fellowship Program grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service.
The program was developed in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Also included in the planning and coordination was Wisconsin’s cheese industry.
The grant covers the cost of an intensive two-week training program to help seven Thai Fellows learn about artisanal and gourmet cheeses through interactions with manufacturers, companies, distributors and government partners. The objective is to encourage exports of U.S. cheese to Thailand.
The Thai Fellows will visit dairy farms, cheese factories, specialty-cheese shops, retail grocery chains, restaurants and bars. They will meet with representatives from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and other organizations and agencies.
The visit is expected to take place in summer 2022, but dates haven’t been finalized. Visit cdr.wisc.edu for more information.
Animal-care survey results shared
The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management program recently shared results of its Animal Care Version 5 Development Survey. The report summarizes stakeholder perspectives on animal-care issues and features levels of support for potential changes to animal-care standards.
The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management Animal Care survey is updated every three years to ensure relevance to industry best-management practices and scientific research related to on-farm animal care. The recent survey generated 682 responses from farmers, veterinarians, and dairy-industry leaders.
Stakeholders identified care for sick animals, calves, and non-ambulatory cattle as the industry’s greatest priority. The survey also showed general support for making minor modifications and adding clarity to the program while avoiding large overhauls. Most survey respondents showed they’d willingly support small changes to better address animal-care vulnerabilities. Respondents also were in consensus that standards that aren’t direct measures of good animal-welfare practices should be updated to prioritize an outcomes-based approach.
The survey results will be used to inform all levels of governance of the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management program. It will help guide ongoing discussions about development of Version 5. The National Milk Producers Federation board of directors provides final approval on the program standards, which will take effect July 1, 2024. Visit nationaldairyfarm.com and search for "Animal Care Version 5" for more information.
High-protein whey market forecast
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the global market for high-protein whey products. Global demand for the products has grown exponentially as consumers have sharpened their focus on health and nutrition, according to CoBank.
The United States stands to benefit from the increased demand. Despite record cheese production in the United States, global supplies of whey products remain tight. That has resulted in significant price premiums for high-protein whey products.
According to a new report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange, whey prices are expected to persist at historically strong levels until new cheese- and whey-processing capacity comes online in the next five years. In the longer term further-processed fractionated whey-protein products are expected to become the bigger value-drivers of the whey stream.
“High-protein whey products come with risks of increasing price volatility that’s endemic of niche and diverse product mixes with limited market players,” said Tanner Ehmke, lead dairy economist at CoBank. “To meet the growing demand for diverse whey products while covering the risk of higher volatility, dairy processors will need to invest in processing technologies that allow flexibility in production.”
While high-protein whey will continue to grow in demand and offer greater returns, low-protein whey will still offer the appeal of stability and price hedging for processors, Ehmke said. The dairy industry will need to meet growing demand for low-protein whey for both human consumption and animal feed and for high-protein whey for consumer products.
Total U.S. cheese- and whey-processing capacity in the United States is expected to increase by an estimated 10 percent in the next five years. Increasing whey production means an increasing commoditization of all whey products.
Whey production will become increasingly stratified across products and prices, requiring processors to invest in processing technology to allow for flexibility in production for a variety of whey products. The costs of membrane technology required for further processing of whey will limit growth opportunities to larger cheese and whey processors that have economies of scale, according to CoBank.
Plant-based alternative sources of protein aren't expected to disrupt the high-protein whey market due to nutritional deficiencies compared to whey. Visit cobank.com and youtu.be and search for "demand for high-protein whey" for more information.